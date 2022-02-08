13 million face hunger as Horn of Africa drought worsens: UN

Africa

BSS/AFP
08 February, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 04:26 pm

Related News

13 million face hunger as Horn of Africa drought worsens: UN

The drought has destroyed crops and inflicted "abnormally" high livestock deaths, forcing rural families who rely on herding and farming to abandon their homes

BSS/AFP
08 February, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 04:26 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

An estimated 13 million people in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia are facing severe hunger as the Horn of Africa experiences its worst drought in decades, the World Food Programme (WFP) said Tuesday.

Three consecutive rainy seasons have failed as the region has recorded its driest conditions since 1981, the UN agency said.

The drought has destroyed crops and inflicted "abnormally" high livestock deaths, forcing rural families who rely on herding and farming to abandon their homes.

Water and grazing land is in short supply and forecasts of below-average rainfall in coming months only threaten more misery, said Michael Dunford, WFP's regional director in East Africa.

"Harvests are ruined, livestock are dying, and hunger is growing as recurrent droughts affect the Horn of Africa," he said in a statement.

"The situation requires immediate humanitarian action" to avoid a repeat of a crisis like that of Somalia in 2011, when 250,000 died of hunger during a prolonged drought.

Food aid is being distributed across an arid swathe of Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia where malnutrition rates are high and some 13 million people are at risk of severe hunger in the first quarter of this year.

Some 5.7 million needed food assistance in southern and south-eastern Ethiopia, including half a million malnourished children and mothers.

In Somalia, the number of people classified as seriously hungry is expected to rise from 3.5 million to 4.6 million by May unless urgent interventions are taken.

Another 2.8 million people need assistance in south-eastern and northern Kenya, where a drought emergency was declared in September.

WFP said $327 million was required to respond to immediate needs over the next six months and support pastoral communities to become more resilient against recurring climate shocks.

In 2011, failed rains led to the driest year since 1951 in arid regions of Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, Djibouti and Uganda.

Experts say extreme weather events are happening with increased frequency and intensity due to climate change -- with Africa, which contributes the least to global warming, bearing the brunt.

Top News / World+Biz

drought / Africa / Natural catastrophes / hunger / risk of famine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Since the start of the year, Bitcoin has fallen by 12.5 percent. Photo: Reuters

After crypto’s cold winter, expect springtime for Web 3.0

2h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

6h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

25m | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

25m | Videos

Chrome is changing its logo

30m | Videos
Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

Pooja planned to marry Sohail Khan

35m | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad