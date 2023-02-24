Zelensky wants to meet China over its Ukraine peace plan

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
24 February, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 12:12 pm

Related News

Zelensky wants to meet China over its Ukraine peace plan

BSS/AFP
24 February, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 12:12 pm
Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends an International Human Rights forum, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 9, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends an International Human Rights forum, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 9, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he had not seen a peace plan promised by China but wanted to meet with Beijing over their proposal before assessing it.

Beijing has promised to publish its "political solution" to the Ukraine conflict this week, in time for the first anniversary of Russia's 24 February invasion of its neighbour.

"China have told us they have such an initiative. But I have not seen the document yet," Zelensky said during a news conference with visiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Kyiv.

Beijing has sought to position itself as a neutral party in the conflict, while maintaining close ties with strategic ally Russia.

"I think it is a very good fact in general that China started talking about Ukraine and sent some signals," Zelensky said.

"We'll draw some conclusions after we see the specifics of what they offer... We would like to have a meeting with China."

On Wednesday top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi met with Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and President Vladimir Putin.

Following Wang Yi's visit, Moscow said Beijing had presented its views on approaches to a "political settlement" of the conflict.

"The Chinese partners briefed us on their views on the root causes of the Ukrainian crisis as well as approaches to its political settlement," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"There was no talk of any separate (peace) 'plan'."

Ukraine has published a 10-point peace plan of its own, demanding the total withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory and an international tribunal to prosecute Moscow for its aggression.

China / Europe

china / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia-Ukraine War: One year later, still no end in sight

Russia-Ukraine War: One year later, still no end in sight

1h | Panorama
Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

3h | Wheels
From the air, many parts of Tarash look like broken glass mosaic as scores of ponds share common retaining walls. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Fish ponds and waterlogging: How Chalan Beel is transforming (again)

4h | Panorama
When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

14h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

18h | TBS Stories
England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

16h | TBS SPORTS
Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

4h | TBS Health
Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

3
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat