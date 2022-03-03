Zelensky tells Nato: Send us planes

Ukraine's President Zelensky has given a news conference - where he appealed to the West to send him warplanes.

"If you do not have the power to close the skies [enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine], then give me planes," he said, reports BBC.

"If we are no more then, God forbid, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia will be next."

Those countries, in the Baltics, are part of the Nato defence alliance, which means if Russia invaded one it would be at war with all members.

The term no-fly zone refers to an area of airspace in which it has been determined that certain aircraft are not permitted to fly. In a conflict setting, the measure is primarily used to prevent aerial attacks from taking place.