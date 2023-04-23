Zelensky slaps sanctions on 25 Russians

BSS/TASS
23 April, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2023, 10:42 am

Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a phone call with Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, amid Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 14, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a phone call with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 14, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky imposed sanctions against 25 Russian individuals, including relatives of a businessman and a senator, on Saturday (22 April), according to the decrees posted on Zelensky's website, which enact the resolutions of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

Forty people are added to the list, including 25 Russians (one of them also has citizenship of Saint Kitts and Nevis), eight Malians, four Swiss, two Iranians and one person with undetermined citizenship.

Among the sanctioned Russians are relatives of businessman Vladimir Potanin and members of Senator Suleyman Kerimov's family.
 
The ten-year-long sanctions involve blocking assets, limiting trade transactions and transit of resources, banning participation in privatization in Ukraine, suspending economic and financial obligations, and stripping of Ukrainian decorations. The sanctions are imposed against Mali's citizens until 31 August 2023.

Additionally, Zelensky's office published a list of sanctions against Russian defence and high-tech companies, which includes 322 companies. Among them are Saransk's Plant of Precision Instruments, Saransk's Lisma Lighting Engineering Plant, the OJSC Proton-PM engine and heavy machinery manufacturing plant, the Baranov Central Institute of Aviation Motors (CIAM), the Russian Federal Security Service's Orion Scientific and Technological Center, the JSC Radiopriborsnab, the National Center for Laser Systems and Complexes "Astrophysics."

Zelenskiy / Russia-Ukraine conflict

Comments

