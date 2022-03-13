Zelensky says his country will have to pay for Western help

World+Biz

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 05:26 pm

Related News

Zelensky says his country will have to pay for Western help

Sometimes we receive weapons directly, but you have to understand that everything has its price, he said

TBS Report
13 March, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2022, 05:26 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Mar 7, 2022 in this still image taken from video. Ukrainian President Office/Reuters TV/REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Mar 7, 2022 in this still image taken from video. Ukrainian President Office/Reuters TV/REUTERS

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Western countries are helping Ukraine, but Kiev is yet to pay for it.

"The money allocated by Europe and other nations are spent only on humanitarian aid or weapons. Sometimes we receive weapons directly, but you have to understand that everything has its price," he said. "Whenever the money that we get is mentioned - well, it all came at a cost, it's not for free." reports TASS.

In late February, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky requested the EU to let his country join the union immediately. Ukraine's application for EU membership under the accelerated procedure has been accepted, registered and is being considered, Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President Andrey Yermak said on 1 March.

The heads of EU states and governments, who gathered for an informal summit in France's Versailles, expressed their solidarity with Ukraine in a joint statement, but stopped short of granting the candidate status to Kiev. According to the final statement, EU will keep strengthening its ties with Ukraine, which belongs to the "European family." However, according to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the process of Ukraine's accession to EU may take months or even years.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that both Russia and the West should provide security guarantees to his country.

"Apart from the Russian Federation, the security guarantees should be provided by other leaders as well," he said in an interview to foreign media on Saturday.

The Ukrainian president said NATO offered no protection to his country.

"What we need now is not words, but security guarantees <…> from countries and unions of countries that are capable of providing them," he said. "We don't want to wage any more wars."

Zelensky went on to say that Russian-Ukrainian negotiations continue.

"Groups of Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are discussing some matters," he said, adding that his country informed other states about the ongoing talks.

"We have no secrets, we are absolutely frank about this agenda. We informed certain leaders about the questions that are being discussed by the Russian and the Ukrainian sides," Zelensky added.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky claimed that all previously agreed humanitarian corridors were functioning on Saturday, and 12,729 people used them to flee violence-hit areas.

"All previously agreed corridors were functional. We managed to evacuate 12,729 people. Humanitarian cargo for Mariupol will be delivered tomorrow," he said in a video address, posted by the presidential office in its Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian deputy prime minister for issues of reintegration on uncontrolled territories, Irina Vereshchuk, said nine out of 14 humanitarian corridors were operating in the reported period.

"Yesterday we managed to evacuate over 7,000 people, but today their number is slightly less than 13,000," she said. "Of course, this is very, very reassuring," she added.

The deputy premier went on to say that the possibility of opening humanitarian corridors from the Lugansk and Kiev regions on Sunday was being considered.

Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia's National Defense Management Center, said on Saturday Russia suggested ten humanitarian corridors for March 12 from Kiev, Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkov and Mariupol, whereas Ukraine added one more, towards Zhitomir. "At the same time, not a single humanitarian corridor to the Russian Federation has again been confirmed by Kiev, which once again proves the current government's indifference to their own people," the general said.

On 24  February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aims to demilitarize and denazify the country. The Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure, therefore there are no threats to the civilian population.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Working mothers see little to no prospect of paid leaves or other incentives in corporate jobs and the divide deepens more as the world economy is reeling from pandemic shocks. Photo: Bloomberg

What do companies owe working mothers?

4h | Panorama
Coarse rice variety in the wholesale market is not rare. But the consumers of brown rice often search for the costly, slender versions. Photo: Noor A Alam

As the middle class grows, so does the market for fancy rice

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The brave new world of gender neutral fashion

6h | Mode
It is wrong for the Western media to encourage and instigate Ukrainians to stay on and fight &quot;an unequal&quot; battle. Photographed here are Ukrainian civilians pledging to fight the Russian military. Photo: Bloomberg

The double standards in the world’s outcry when Ukraine is under attack

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia intensifies assault near Kyiv, other cities

Russia intensifies assault near Kyiv, other cities

21m | Videos
Monkeys raid homes in search of food in Gazipur

Monkeys raid homes in search of food in Gazipur

2h | Videos
Dhanush’s ‘Maaran’ flops at the box office

Dhanush’s ‘Maaran’ flops at the box office

2h | Videos
Get your mind blown at UPSIDE DOWN

Get your mind blown at UPSIDE DOWN

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

4
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

5
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

6
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings