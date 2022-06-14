Zelenskiy tells Germany to give Ukraine support, worry less about Russia

World+Biz

Reuters
14 June, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 09:02 am

Related News

Zelenskiy tells Germany to give Ukraine support, worry less about Russia

Reuters
14 June, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2022, 09:02 am
Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news conference with Poland&#039;s President Andrzej Duda, amid Russia&#039;s invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda, amid Russia's invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked Olaf Scholz to show full-throated support for Kyiv, charging the German Chancellor with being too concerned about the repercussions that would have for Berlin's ties with Moscow.

Zelenskiy's comments, made in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF, come amid speculation that Scholz could make his first trip to Kyiv since the start of the war on Thursday.

"We need from Chancellor Scholz the certainty that Germany supports Ukraine," he said. "He and his government must decide: there can't be a trade-off between Ukraine and relations with Russia."

Online magazine Focus, citing Italian newspaper La Stampa, reported that the three European leaders would travel to the Ukrainian capital on Thursday, adding a specific date to a Bild am Sonntag report on Sunday that they planned to go before a Group of Seven summit at the end of June. 

Germany has yet to confirm any of these reports.

Kyiv and its western allies have criticised all three countries for alleged foot-dragging in their support for Ukraine in its battle against Russian invaders in its east, accusing them of being slow to deliver weapons or of putting their own prosperity ahead of Ukraine's freedom and security. 

Scholz, like the other two leaders, rejects these charges. Until now, he has rebuffed calls for him to visit Kyiv, saying he would only go there once he had something concrete to announce.

At home, frustration has also grown among Scholz's junior coalition partners over what they say are shortcomings in his leadership on Ukraine, an internal rift that risks undermining Western unity against Russia. 

Earlier on Monday, he told reporters that Germany was sending Ukraine some of the world's most advanced mobile artillery systems, adding that this had taken time, since Germany had first needed to train Ukrainian crews to use them.

Ukraine crisis / Germany / Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz / Olaf Scholz / Zelenskiy / Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy / Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy / Ukraine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sandhani President Professor Dr Mohammad Tosaddeque Hossain Siddiqui. Sketch: TBS

‘An app carrying blood type data should be launched to protect life’ 

2h | Panorama
The front balcony has French-style coupled-columns on the first floor. Photo: Wikimedia

Balihar Rajbari: A 350 year old window into the past

2h | Habitat
TransEnd helped trans women in Khagan, Birulia to set up their own beauty parlour. Photo: Courtesy

TransEnd: Shaping an inclusive society

4h | Panorama
The pandemic could finally turn remote work into a permanent reality but managers are eager for a return to office. Photo: Bloomberg

Elon Musk’s futurist bookshelf needs Alvin Toffler 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

What happens when husband is termed 'brother'!

14h | Videos
Ukraine fears losing Western aid

Ukraine fears losing Western aid

15h | Videos
The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

The way the Padma Bridge was built overcoming various obstacles

15h | Videos
How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

How much financial damage was done by Sitakunda fire?

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more
Budget

Prices up, prices down: Cars, laptop computers to cost more