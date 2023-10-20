Zelenskiy says US bipartisan support encourages Ukrainian nation and troops

Reuters
20 October, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2023, 02:54 pm

Zelenskiy says US bipartisan support encourages Ukrainian nation and troops

The US has been the largest single source of assistance to Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy waits for European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Lviv, Ukraine March 4, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Bipartisan support from the United States is "incredibly encouraging" for Ukraine and its troops, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said following a phone call with US President Joe Biden.

Biden, who discussed military support for Kyiv with Zelenskiy in Thursday's call, will ask Congress for $100 billion in new spending, including $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel, a source familiar with his plan said.

The US has been the largest single source of assistance to Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. Half of the $60 billion Biden is requesting for Ukraine would go towards replacing and modernising U.S. weapons stocks, the source said.

"The unwavering bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States is incredibly encouraging for all of our warriors and for our entire nation," Zelenskiy wrote on Friday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"America's investment in Ukraine's defense will ensure long-term security for all of Europe and the world," he said.

