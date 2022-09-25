Zelenskiy says he is shocked by Israel's failure to give Ukraine weapons

World+Biz

Reuters
25 September, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 09:26 am

Related News

Zelenskiy says he is shocked by Israel's failure to give Ukraine weapons

Reuters
25 September, 2022, 09:25 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2022, 09:26 am
Demonstrators gather in support of Ukraine following Russia&#039;s invasion, and watch Zelenskiy&#039;s speech as it is broadcasted to the Knesset, Israel&#039;s parliament, and projected at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 20, 2022. REUTERS/Corinna Kern/File Photo
Demonstrators gather in support of Ukraine following Russia's invasion, and watch Zelenskiy's speech as it is broadcasted to the Knesset, Israel's parliament, and projected at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 20, 2022. REUTERS/Corinna Kern/File Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was "in shock" at Israel's failure to give Kyiv anti-missile systems to help counter Russian attacks, according to an interview made public on Saturday.

Zelenskiy has been asking for the weapons since shortly after the war started in February. He has mentioned Israel's Iron Dome system, often used to intercept rockets fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza.

"I don't know what happened to Israel. I'm honestly, frankly - I am in shock, because I don't understand why they couldn't give us air defences," he said.

Zelenskiy made the remarks in an interview with French reporters on Wednesday. His office released a recording of the interview on Saturday.

Zelenskiy's comments were stronger than those he made in March, when he chided Israel for its reluctance to send weapons. At the time, Israel was non-committal, saying it would help Ukraine as much as it could.

Israel, which has condemned the Russian invasion, is wary of straining ties with Moscow, a powerbroker in neighbouring Syria where Israeli forces frequently attack pro-Iranian militia.

"I understand - they have a difficult situation, regarding the situation with Syria and Russia," Zelenskiy said, adding that he was not making accusations.

"I am stating the facts. My conversations with the Israeli leadership have done nothing to help Ukraine."

Zelenskiy / Israel / weapons

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Commodity price hikes: Are int’l crises an opportunity for Bangladeshi businesses?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Smart grid will modernise Bangladesh’s electricity system: John Sakhawat Chowdhury

1d | Panorama
Kingfisher takes off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Brown-winged Kingfisher: ‘Thou hast no proud, ambitious mind’ 

1d | Panorama
Adrian Wooldridge. Sketch: TBS

Five rules for family businesses to thrive

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How does company cost increase when listed on stock market?

How does company cost increase when listed on stock market?

15h | Videos
Banks’ stock investment rises with spike in margin loan

Banks’ stock investment rises with spike in margin loan

16h | Videos
Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

Craze sets in Bangladesh before football World Cup

18h | Videos
How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

How Turkish coffee destroyed an empire

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh