Zelenskiy promises reciprocal rights for Poles in Ukraine

Polish citizens in Ukraine will be granted the same rights that Ukrainian refugees in Poland are currently receiving, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday during a visit to Kyiv by his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.

Poland has granted the right to live and work and claim social security payments to over 3 million Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier on Sunday, a Ukrainian ruling party lawmaker said that Zelenskiy had announced the imminent tabling of a parliamentary bill to give Polish citizens "special legal status" in Ukraine.