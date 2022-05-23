Zelenskiy promises reciprocal rights for Poles in Ukraine

Reuters
23 May, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 09:07 am

Zelenskiy promises reciprocal rights for Poles in Ukraine

Poland has granted the right to live and work and claim social security payments to over 3 million Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Reuters
23 May, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 09:07 am
Ukraine&#039;s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news conference with Poland&#039;s President Andrzej Duda, amid Russia&#039;s invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a joint news conference with Poland's President Andrzej Duda, amid Russia's invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi

Polish citizens in Ukraine will be granted the same rights that Ukrainian refugees in Poland are currently receiving, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday during a visit to Kyiv by his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.

Poland has granted the right to live and work and claim social security payments to over 3 million Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier on Sunday, a Ukrainian ruling party lawmaker said that Zelenskiy had announced the imminent tabling of a parliamentary bill to give Polish citizens "special legal status" in Ukraine.

