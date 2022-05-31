Zelenskiy calls Donbas situation 'extremely difficult'

World+Biz

Reuters
31 May, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 09:05 am

Related News

Zelenskiy calls Donbas situation 'extremely difficult'

Reuters
31 May, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 09:05 am
A local resident walks next to a building destroyed by a Russian military strike, as Russia&#039;s attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Bakhmut, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine May 29, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko
A local resident walks next to a building destroyed by a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the town of Bakhmut, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine May 29, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Russia pressed its attacks in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the situation remained "extremely difficult".

Russia has been seeking to seize the entire Donbas, consisting of Luhansk and Donetsk which Moscow claims on behalf of separatist proxies.

Capturing the twin cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk on the banks of the Siverskyi Donets river would give Moscow effective control of Luhansk and allow the Kremlin to declare some form of victory after more than three months of the war.

But by focusing on a battle for the single small city, Russia could leave other territories open to Ukrainian counterstrikes.

Kyiv said its forces had pushed back Russian troops to defensive positions in Andriyivka, Lozove and Bilohorka, villages on the south bank of the Inhulets River that forms the border of Kherson province, where Moscow is trying to consolidate control.

Ukraine has called for the West to send more long-range weapons but US President Joe Biden said Washington would not send Ukraine rocket systems that can reach into Russia, a decision Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev called "rational."

RUSSIAN SHELLING

Zelenskiy said Russian forces shelled the northeastern city of Kharkiv again on Monday, as well as the border region of Sumy, which was hit from inside Russia.

Russian shelling has reduced much of Sievierodonetsk to ruins, but the Ukrainian defence has slowed the wider Russian campaign across the Donbas region.

Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai said Russian troops had advanced into Sievierodonetsk's southeastern and northeastern fringes, but Ukrainian forces had driven them from the village of Toshkivka to the south, which could frustrate a push to encircle the area.

"They use the same tactics over and over again. They shell for several hours - for three, four, five hours - in a row and then attack," he said. "Those who attack die. Then shelling and attack follow again, and so on until they break through somewhere."

With temperatures rising, there was a "terrible smell of death" on the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk, Gaidai said.

The leader of the Moscow-backed Luhansk People's Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, told Tass news agency a third of Sievierodonetsk was "already under our control".

A French journalist, Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff of television channel BFM, was killed near Sievierodonetsk on Monday when shelling hit the vehicle he was travelling in during an evacuation of civilians. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who was visiting Ukraine, demanded an investigation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in talks with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, said Russia was ready to facilitate unhindered grain exports from Ukrainian ports in coordination with Turkey, according to the Kremlin.

Western leaders have chided Russia for blockading Ukrainian ports, sending prices of grain and other commodities soaring. The United Nations has said a global food crisis is deepening and has been trying to broker a deal to unblock Ukraine's grain exports.

"Emphasis was placed on ensuring safe navigation in the Black and Azov seas and eliminating the mine threat in their waters," the Kremlin said of Putin's call with Erdogan.

Putin said if sanctions were lifted, Russia could export significant volumes of fertilisers and agricultural products.

Zelenskiy also spoke with Erdogan and said they discussed food security and defence cooperation, "and, of course, how to accelerate the end of this war."

Zelenskiy / Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy / Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy / battle for Donbas / Donbas / Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

DeshiFarmer helps farmers by providing information they can use to minimise the time between planting different crop types, and optimise growth.Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

DeshiFarmer: From the farm to your table

2h | Panorama
Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

23h | Brands
Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

Newton’s Archive: The essence of moments captured through scented candles

22h | Brands
KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

KitchenArt 57010: Where cooking meets precision

20h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan is going bankrupt?

Pakistan is going bankrupt?

Now | Videos
Comilla University's 17th founding anniversary observed

Comilla University's 17th founding anniversary observed

12h | Videos
Setting Dollar price, danger or solution?

Setting Dollar price, danger or solution?

12h | Videos
Is it possible to control inflation by raising policy interest rates?

Is it possible to control inflation by raising policy interest rates?

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products