Yellen says setting price caps on Russian refined oil products 'complicated'

World+Biz

Reuters
22 January, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 07:10 pm

Related News

Yellen says setting price caps on Russian refined oil products 'complicated'

Reuters
22 January, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 07:10 pm
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen opens a water bottle during her interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen opens a water bottle during her interview with Reuters in New Delhi, India, November 11, 2022. REUTERS/Altaf Hussain/File Photo

Western countries are working to structure price caps on Russian refined petroleum products to ensure continued flow of Russian diesel, but the markets are complicated and there is a chance things do not go to plan, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Group of Seven countries and Australia implemented a price cap on Russian oil on 5 December, banning the use of Western-supplied maritime insurance, finance and other services for cargoes priced above $60 per barrel.

They are now finalizing two separate price caps on Russian refined petroleum products, such as diesel and fuel oil, that are due to take effect on Feb. 5 along with a European Union ban on diesel imports, Yellen told reporters in Dakar, Senegal.

One will cover high-value products typically sold at a premium to crude, while another will apply to low-value products like fuel oil, she said told reporters traveling with her in Africa.

Yellen said setting the new price caps had proven "more complicated" than for crude, given the range of different refined products and price structures, and the importance of ensuring continued supplies of Russian diesel to the market.

"It's more complicated, but we've been working hard to figure out how to achieve the same objectives," as with the broader cap on Russian crude, she said.

"You know, there's always the potential that things may not go according to plan but we've studied these markets very carefully and we believe that we're going to come out with a set of caps that will achieve the same things that we've achieved with crude so far," she said, adding that adjustments could still be made over time.

While the first oil price cap only took effect on Dec. 5, it had proven successful thus far, Yellen said, citing a drop in the price that Russia was getting for crude oil.

"They've expressed concern about revenues, and we've seen no sign that Russia is withholding oil from the market," she said.

 

USA

Janet Yellen / Russian oil / price cap

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

11h | Mode
One maund of milk produces six kilos of chhana and one kilo of chhana can be used to make 2.5 kilos of chomchom. Photo: Noor- A-Alam

When sweets turn sour: Tangail’s chomchom business in its twilight

13h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

1d | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

2h | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

1h | TBS SPORTS
Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

4h | TBS Insight
Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

Killing Scenes in movies: Misha Sawdagor records

3h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port