Yellen says Russia should be expelled from G20

World+Biz

Reuters
07 April, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 09:15 am

Related News

Yellen says Russia should be expelled from G20

Reuters
07 April, 2022, 09:15 am
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 09:15 am
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends the House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, US, September 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends the House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington, US, September 30, 2021. Photo :Reuters

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that Russia should be expelled from the Group of 20 major economies forum, and the United States will boycott "a number of G20 meetings" if Russian officials show up.

Her comments at a US House Financial Services Committee hearing raised questions about the G20's future role in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Since 2008, the club has served as a key international forum for issues from Covid-19 relief to cross-border debt and also includes China, India, Saudi Arabia and other countries that have been reluctant to condemn Russia's actions.

Yellen told lawmakers Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the killings of civilians in Bucha "are reprehensible, represent an unacceptable affront to the rules-based global order, and will have enormous economic repercussions in Ukraine and beyond."

The United States and its key allies have placed greater emphasis in recent months on the G7 grouping of industrial democracies, whose interests are more aligned, using G7 meetings to coordinate their response to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Yellen said the Biden administration wants to push Russia out of active participation in major international institutions, but acknowledged it was unlikely that Russia could be expelled from the International Monetary Fund given its rules.

"President Biden's made it clear, and I certainly agree with him, that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in any of the financial institutions," Yellen said. "He's asked that Russia be removed from the G20, and I've made clear to my colleagues in Indonesia that we will not be participating in a number of meetings if the Russians are there," Yellen said.

Indonesia holds the presidency this year and will host a finance meeting in July and a leaders summit in November.

A Treasury spokesperson later said that Yellen was referring to an April 20 G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington and associated deputies meetings.

The April finance meeting will be held both in-person and virtually and Russia's participation is unclear at present.

Russia has said that President Vladimir Putin intends to attend the G20 summit in Bali this year and has received China's backing to stay in the group.

Indonesia could not expel or "disinvite" any G20 members, including Russia, a government official familiar with the matter said, adding whether a country attended was up to that nation.

ENERGY FLEXIBILITY

Yellen's testimony came as the Biden administration announced a new round of sanctions to punish Russia, including banning Americans from investing in Russia and locking Sberbank, Russia's largest lender and holder of a third of its bank deposits, out of the US financial system, along with other institutions.

But transactions allowing European allies to purchase Russian oil and natural gas were exempted through special Treasury licenses.

Yellen said that flexibility on Russian energy transactions was needed because many European countries "remain heavily dependent on Russian natural gas, as well as oil, and they are committed to making the transition away from that dependence as rapidly as possible."

But she acknowledged that this would take time.

A complete ban on oil exports from Russia, the world's third-largest producer after the United States and Saudi Arabia, would likely prompt "skyrocketing" prices that would hurt both the United States and Europe, Yellen said.

She added that she hoped that currently high prices would entice oil companies in the United States and elsewhere to ramp up production in the next six months, which, along with the Biden's release of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve, may allow for tougher restrictions on Russian oil.

CHINA WARNING

Yellen also issued a warning to China that Treasury was prepared to turn its sanctions tools against Beijing in the event of Chinese aggression against Taiwan, which China claims as a wayward province.

Asked if the United States would take such steps if Taiwan was threatened, she said: "Absolutely. I believe we've shown that we can. In the case of Russia, we threatened significant consequences. We've imposed significant consequences. And I think that you should not doubt our ability and resolve to do the same in other situations."

G20 / Russia / Ukraine crisis / US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen / Janet Yellen / US-Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

22h | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

23h | Panorama
Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

1d | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

When will WASA's water be drinkable?

11h | Videos
Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

Project costs and time increasing for different reasons

12h | Videos
Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

Around 1,000 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b every day

13h | Videos
Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

Real Madrid out for revenge as they face Chelsea

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma