Xi’s europe outreach aims to keep China out of East-West clash

China courts Europe as it befriends Russia, spars with US

'It is a critical moment for Europe-China relations'

A flurry of diplomatic calls between Beijing and European capitals shows how President Xi Jinping is trying to keep Russia's invasion of Ukraine from dragging China into the center of another struggle for global supremacy reminiscent of the Cold War.

Xi spoke via video link Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, suggesting that China would be willing to work with the two countries to mediate a solution. The summit follows Foreign Minister Wang Yi's calls with top regional diplomats including Josep Borrell of the European Union and Peter Szijjarto of Hungary.

The outreach to Brussels was consistent with China's approach before the war of courting stronger European ties to balance Washington's efforts to build a more united front against Beijing and Moscow. Russian President Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine has made that challenge more urgent, leading even some of Europe's most dovish leaders to suddenly embrace US-led sanctions campaigns and demands for greater military spending.

"It is a critical moment for Europe-China relations," said Noah Barkin, an expert on Europe-China relations at US research firm Rhodium Group. "If Beijing stays on the sidelines and continues to blame the US and NATO for provoking Putin, then this could do lasting damage to its relationship with Europe. The democracies-versus-authoritarians narrative will take hold. China and Russia will be seen as a common threat."

China and Russia have grown closer as they've found themselves increasingly locked in parallel battles with the US over spheres of influence and what Washington sees as the erosion of postwar liberal norms. That process culminated last month with a Xi-Putin summit in Beijing, at which the Chinese leader endorsed Russian grievances with NATO and declared their relationship to have "no limits."

Russia's subsequent invasion left Xi in a tough spot, needing to preserve ties with Putin without alienating Europe, where the attack on Ukraine is widely viewed as an attack on itself. China has so far sought to maintain a neutral position, urging dialogue and the protection of civilians while blaming the US for fomenting the conflict and abstaining from United Nations votes condemning Russia.

Xi continued that approach in his summit with Macron and Scholz, saying the "Chinese side is deeply grieved by the outbreak of war again" in Europe, according to a Foreign Ministry summary. "The pressing task at the moment is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even running out of control," Xi said, citing concerns about energy, supply chains and the post-pandemic recovery.

"Europe is now more reliant on the US for energy and security," said Wang Yiwei, a former Chinese diplomat and director of Renmin University's Institute of International Affairs. "That's not something Europe wants. So that's why Xi said China supports Europe's strategic autonomy."

While Xi has spoken with Putin and Macron since the invasion began, he hasn't spoken with US President Joe Biden or U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the remaining two permanent members of the UN Security Council. He also hasn't talked with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, although foreign ministers from the two countries have spoken.