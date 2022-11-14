Xi tells Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror - state media

14 November, 2022, 04:30 pm
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 leaders&#039; summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future, according to state news agency Xinhua.

The remarks were made at the beginning of Xi and Biden's first in-person talks since Biden became president, on the Indonesian island of Bali ahead of a Group of 20 (G20) summit on Tuesday that is set to be fraught with tension over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

