Xi, Macron hold phone talks on bilateral relations, Ukraine situation

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday afternoon said China stands ready to work with France to advance the ratification of the China-EU investment agreement and its entry into force.

He also called for joint efforts to make a success of the China-EU leaders' meeting, and the new round of high-level dialogues on strategic, economic and trade, green, digital and people-to-people affairs, so as to bring tangible benefits to the people on both sides.

Xi made the remarks in a phone conversation with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, reports Xinhua.

Emmanuel Macron said France has always supported and will continue to fully support the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

He conveyed new spring greetings to Xi and the Chinese people for the Year of the Tiger.

Macron also extended congratulations on the splendid and successful opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, noting that it is a quite demanding task for China to host the event as scheduled under the current circumstances.

Xi pointed out that the fact that the Beijing Winter Olympics has unfolded smoothly as scheduled demonstrates that the international community yearns for peace, unity and progress.

He also extended new spring greetings to Macron and the French people, and offered congratulations on the achievements of French athletes.

The Chinese president further emphasized that related parties should make full use of multilateral platforms including the Normandy format, and seek a comprehensive settlement of the Ukraine issue through dialogue and consultation.