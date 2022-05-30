World's top graduates get new UK visa option

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 02:37 pm

World's top graduates get new UK visa option

TBS Report
30 May, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2022, 02:37 pm
FILE PHOTO: Warwick University graduates on the day of their graduation ceremony in Warwick, Britain July 17, 2017. Picture taken July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Boyce
FILE PHOTO: Warwick University graduates on the day of their graduation ceremony in Warwick, Britain July 17, 2017. Picture taken July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Graduates from the world's top universities will be able to apply to come to the UK under a new visa scheme.

UK government said the "high potential individual" route, which opens on Monday, will attract the "brightest and best" early in their careers, reports the BBC.

The scheme will be available to alumni of the top non-UK universities who graduated in the past five years.

Graduates will be eligible regardless of where they were born and will not need a job offer in order to apply.

Successful applicants will be given a work visa lasting two years if they hold a bachelor's or master's degree, and three years if they hold a PhD. They will then be able to switch to other long-term employment visas if they meet certain requirements.

To qualify, a person must have attended a university that appeared in the top 50 of at least two of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings, or The Academic Ranking of World Universities in the year they graduated.

The list of eligible universities from 2021, published online by the UK government, featured 20 US universities, including Harvard, Yale, and MIT.

