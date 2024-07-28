World's richest 1% gained $40 trillion in a decade: Oxfam

World+Biz

AFP
28 July, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 09:13 pm

Related News

World's richest 1% gained $40 trillion in a decade: Oxfam

Despite this windfall, taxes on the rich had plummeted to "historic lows", the NGO added, warning of "obscene levels" of inequality.

AFP
28 July, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 09:13 pm
The world&#039;s richest one percent increased their fortunes by a total of $42 trillion over the past decade, Oxfam says. File Photo: ADEK BERRY / AFP
The world's richest one percent increased their fortunes by a total of $42 trillion over the past decade, Oxfam says. File Photo: ADEK BERRY / AFP

The world's richest 1% increased their fortunes by a total of $42 trillion over the past decade, Oxfam said Thursday, ahead of a G20 summit in Brazil where taxing the super-rich tops the agenda.

Despite this windfall, taxes on the rich had plummeted to "historic lows", the NGO added, warning of "obscene levels" of inequality with the rest of the world "left to scrap for crumbs".

Brazil has made international cooperation on taxing the super-rich a priority of its presidency of the G20, a group of countries representing 80% of the world's GDP.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At this week's summit in Rio de Janeiro, the group's finance ministers are expected to make progress on ways to raise levies on the ultra-wealthy and prevent billionaires from dodging tax systems.

The initiative involves determining methodologies to tax billionaires and other high-income earners.

The proposal is due to be fiercely debated at the summit on Thursday and Friday, with France, Spain, South Africa, Colombia and the African Union in favour, but the United States firmly against.

Oxfam dubbed it a "real litmus test for G20 governments", urging them to implement an annual net wealth tax of at least 8% on the "extreme wealth" of the super-rich.

"Momentum to increase taxes on the super-rich is undeniable," said Oxfam International's head of inequality policy, Max Lawson.

"Do they have the political will to strike a global standard that puts the needs of the many before the greed of an elite few?"

Oxfam said that the $42 trillion figure was nearly 36 times more than the wealth accumulated by the poorer half of the world's population.

Despite this, billionaires "have been paying a tax rate equivalent to less than 0.5% of their wealth" across the globe, the NGO said.

Nearly four out of five of the world's billionaires call a G20 nation home, Oxfam noted.

Richest / Richest 1% / Oxfam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the final iternation of the Midship Runabout series, Toyota went back to its original roots– a lightweight sports car with the sole focus on driving dynamics. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Toyota MR-S: Go-Kart for the city streets

10h | Wheels
Numbered streets with grid layout seen on Google Maps. Screenshot: Google Maps

Why are the new streets in Dhaka numbered but not named?

15h | Panorama
How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

1d | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos