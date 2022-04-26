World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119

Reuters
26 April, 2022, 08:15 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 08:24 am

FILE PHOTO: Kane Tanaka, born in 1903, smiles as a nursing home celebrates three days after her 117th birthday in Fukuoka, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo January 5, 2020. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Kane Tanaka, born in 1903, smiles as a nursing home celebrates three days after her 117th birthday in Fukuoka, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo January 5, 2020. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

A Japanese woman believed to have been the world's oldest person has died aged 119, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday, reporting the death of Kane Tanaka.

Born on January 2, 1903 - the year of the Wright Brothers' first controlled flight of their motor-driven airplane - Tanaka was confirmed by Guinness World Records in 2019 as the oldest living person.

She died of old age at a hospital in Fukuoka city, western Japan, on April 19, NHK said. During her life, she had been partial to chocolate and fizzy drinks, NHK said.

Tanaka was in relatively good health until recently and lived at a nursing home, where she enjoyed board games, solving maths problems, soda and chocolate.

In her younger years, Tanaka ran various businesses including a noodle shop and a rice cake store. She married Hideo Tanaka a century ago in 1922, giving birth to four children and adopting a fifth.

She had planned to use a wheelchair to take part in the torch relay for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but the pandemic prevented her from doing so.

When the Guinness World Records recognised her as the oldest person alive in 2019, she was asked what moment she was the most happy in life. Her answer: "Now."

116-year-old Japanese woman Kane Tanaka celebrates during a ceremony to recognise her as the world&#039;s oldest person living and world&#039;s oldest woman living by the Guinness World Records in Fukuoka, Japan March 9, 2019. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS
116-year-old Japanese woman Kane Tanaka celebrates during a ceremony to recognise her as the world's oldest person living and world's oldest woman living by the Guinness World Records in Fukuoka, Japan March 9, 2019. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

Her daily routine was described at the time as including a 6:00 am wake-up, and afternoons spent studying mathematics and practising calligraphy.

Local governor Seitaro Hattori hailed Tanaka's life after she passed away on April 19.

"I was looking forward to seeing Kane-san on this year's Respect for the Aged Day (a national holiday in September) and celebrating together with her favorite soda and chocolate," he said in a statement on Monday.

"I am extremely saddened by the news."

Japan has a dwindling and rapidly ageing population. As of last September, the country had 86,510 centenarians, and nine out of every 10 were women.

The country has the world's most elderly population, according to World Bank data, with around 28 percent aged 65 or over.

The oldest-ever living person verified by Guinness was Frenchwoman Jeanne Louise Calment, who died aged 122 years and 164 days in 1997.

