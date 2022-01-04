World's oldest living person turns 119 years old

The world's oldest living person, Kane Tanaka, turned 119 years old on Sunday (3 January), according to a tweet by her great-granddaughter, Junko Tanaka.

"Great achievement. (Kane Tanaka) reached 119 years of age," Junko tweeted, with a photograph of her great-grandmother, whom she saw in December.

"I hope you'll continue to live life cheerfully and to the fullest," Junko wrote.

Junko shared a photo on Twitter of two commemorative Coca-Cola bottles that Tanaka was given for her birthday, the labels personalised with her name and age.

The Guinness Book of World Records recognised Kane Tanaka as the world's oldest living person in 2019.