Over 70% of the earth’s surface is covered by the oceans, making up 80% of the world’s biodiversity. Photo: Reuters

The world's oceans set a temperature record in the past week, with their surface hitting 20.96 degrees Celsius (69.7 Fahrenheit), EU climate observatory data showed on Friday.

Ocean surface temperature reached 20.96 degrees Celsius on July 30, according to the ERA5 database, while the previous record was 20.95 degrees Celsius in March 2016, a spokeswoman told AFP.