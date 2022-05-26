World’s largest whiskey bottle 86 gallons of Macallan auctioned for $1.4 million

The Intrepid, shown here dwarfing standard-size bottles, sold for seven figures at auction today.

The largest bottle of scotch in the world, an 86-gallon Macallan equivalent to 444 standard-size bottles, has been auctioned for $1.4 million online on Wednesday in Scotland.

The bottle, dubbed "The Intrepid", was certified by Guinness World Records as the largest bottle of scotch, whisky or whiskey in the world when it was filled last year, per Forbes.

Making it among the most expensive bottles ever sold, it is nearly 6 feet tall and more than twice the width of the average man.

A private international collector bought "The Intrepid" which is a 32-year-old single-malt scotch whisky from Macallan that matured in two casks at the distillery's warehouse in Speyside, Scotland, the Edinburgh-based auction house Lyon & Turnbull said in a statement.

The winning bid fell short of the world record for the most expensive bottle of whisky ever sold at an auction. Back in 2019, a bottle distilled at Macallan in 1926 fetched a record breaking $1.9 million.

The Macallan is one of the oldest distilleries in Scotland, founded in 1884. Bottles and casks of its whisky hold many of the world's auction records.

In April, a 1988 cask of Macallan was sold for a record $1.3 million at auction after its previous owner apparently forgot it at the Scottish distillery's warehouse after purchasing the cask. It was the most expensive whisky bottle ever sold was also distilled at Macallan.

In February, Macallan released a series of decanters full of rare 81-year-old single-malt whisky, its oldest to date, with a suggested retail price of $125,000.