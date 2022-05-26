World’s largest whiskey bottle 86 gallons of Macallan auctioned for $1.4 million

World+Biz

TBS Report
26 May, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 04:13 pm

Related News

World’s largest whiskey bottle 86 gallons of Macallan auctioned for $1.4 million

TBS Report
26 May, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 26 May, 2022, 04:13 pm
The Intrepid, shown here dwarfing standard-size bottles, sold for seven figures at auction today.
The Intrepid, shown here dwarfing standard-size bottles, sold for seven figures at auction today.

The largest bottle of scotch in the world, an 86-gallon Macallan equivalent to 444 standard-size bottles, has been auctioned for $1.4 million online on Wednesday in Scotland.

The bottle, dubbed "The Intrepid", was certified by Guinness World Records as the largest bottle of scotch, whisky or whiskey in the world when it was filled last year, per Forbes.

Making it among the most expensive bottles ever sold, it is nearly 6 feet tall and more than twice the width of the average man.

A private international collector bought "The Intrepid" which is a 32-year-old single-malt scotch whisky from Macallan that matured in two casks at the distillery's warehouse in Speyside, Scotland, the Edinburgh-based auction house Lyon & Turnbull said in a statement.

The winning bid fell short of the world record for the most expensive bottle of whisky ever sold at an auction. Back in 2019, a bottle distilled at Macallan in 1926 fetched a record breaking $1.9 million.

The Macallan is one of the oldest distilleries in Scotland, founded in 1884. Bottles and casks of its whisky hold many of the world's auction records.

In April, a 1988 cask of Macallan was sold for a record $1.3 million at auction after its previous owner apparently forgot it at the Scottish distillery's warehouse after purchasing the cask. It was the most expensive whisky bottle ever sold was also distilled at Macallan.

In February, Macallan released a series of decanters full of rare 81-year-old single-malt whisky, its oldest to date, with a suggested retail price of $125,000.

Top News

whisky / scotland / Auction

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Business models are already being hit by climate risk. It is the function of regulators to force banks to pay attention to the future risks to businesses. Photo: Bloomberg

HSBC and its discordant climate songbook

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should Belayets be allowed to return to school at 55?

6h | Pursuit
Impact Hub Dhaka is designed to cater to connectivity, offering lots of communal areas where you can chat over coffee, watch a webinar as a group or even host events. Photo: Courtesy

Inside Impact Hub: The surprising benefits of working in a co-working space

7h | Pursuit
Pacific Jeans uses sustainable technology in washing and finishing, and now has the facility to wash with zero water. Photo: Courtesy

How big dreams and smart investment made Pacific Jeans a denim exporting giant 

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

5 latest exciting movies

5 latest exciting movies

1h | Videos
Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

Why is Thanda Garam's juice so popular?

6h | Videos
Tea tales at TSC

Tea tales at TSC

8h | Videos
What journalism students want to know

What journalism students want to know

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

3
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

4
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Misfit Technologies: A Singaporean startup rooted firmly in Bangladesh

5
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide

6
Photo: Collected
Industry

Spanish recycled cotton producer opens new facility in Bangladesh