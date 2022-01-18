World tourism inched back in 2021, still a fraction of pre-pandemic levels

World+Biz

Reuters
18 January, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 09:33 pm

Related News

World tourism inched back in 2021, still a fraction of pre-pandemic levels

Reuters
18 January, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 09:33 pm
A tourist sunbathes on an air mattress with her phone on the Amadores beach in the south of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 3, 2021. REUTERS
A tourist sunbathes on an air mattress with her phone on the Amadores beach in the south of the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, August 3, 2021. REUTERS

The world tourism industry barely improved last year compared to 2020, with all indicators staying way below pre-pandemic levels and industry professionals not expecting a full recovery before 2024, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said on Tuesday.

The tourism industry suffered a huge blow in 2020 as a result of lockdowns and travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, which made people around the world limit their activity and lose their livelihoods.

Rising vaccination rates and the easing of travel restrictions did allow a small rebound in the second half of 2021, Madrid-based UNWTO said in a report, though the spread of the Omicron variant in December triggered another dip in both travel bookings and industry optimism.

"The pace of recovery remains slow and uneven across world regions due to varying degrees of mobility restrictions, vaccination rates and traveller confidence," the report said.

Southern Mediterranean Europe, Central America and the Caribbean saw the biggest increases in tourist arrivals compared with 2020, but were still respectively 54%, 56% and 37% below the 2019 numbers.

Meanwhile the number of tourists in the Middle East and the Asia Pacific kept falling in 2021, tumbling to 79% and 94% below pre-pandemic levels respectively as many destinations remained closed to non-essential travel.

Global tourism's direct gross product rose 19% in 2021 from 2020 to $1.9 trillion, the report said, as each tourist spent more and stayed longer than in 2020. But the tourism industry's revenue still barely surpassed half its 2019 levels.

Around 64% of tourism professionals polled by the UNWTO in December do not expect a full recovery before 2024 or later - up from the 45% polled in September, when perspectives for travel revival had not yet been marred by Omicron.

"The recent rise in Covid-19 cases and the Omicron variant are set to disrupt the recovery and affect confidence through early 2022 as some countries reintroduce travel bans and restrictions for certain markets," the report said.

Top News / Global Economy

world tourism / Covid-19 effect

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Novak Djokovic, the world’s ranked no.1 tennis player, has been deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status. Photo: Reuters

Did Novak Djokovic really pose a health risk in Australia?

6h | Bloomberg Special
Picture: Collected

The historical and spiritual origins of Qawwali

8h | Analysis
The alleys of the capital’s Fulbaria Annexco tower market are usually crowded because of the market’s variations of blankets. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The quiet exodus of traditional red quilts

10h | Panorama
Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

1h | Videos
Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

1h | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

1h | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant