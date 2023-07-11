World Population Day 2023: Why is it celebrated? All you need to know

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
11 July, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 10:20 am

Related News

World Population Day 2023: Why is it celebrated? All you need to know

Hindustan Times
11 July, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 10:20 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The World Population Day is observed every year on 11 July in order to raise awareness about the global population issues, including population control.

As per the United Nations, the rising population trends "affect economic development, employment, income distribution, poverty and social protections. They also affect efforts to ensure universal access to health care, education, housing, sanitation, water, food and energy. To more sustainably address the needs of individuals, policymakers must understand how many people are living on the planet, where they are, how old they are, and how many people will come after them."

The theme for the World Population Day 2023 is 'Unleashing the power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world's infinite possibilities'.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres speaking about the theme said, "Gender-based discrimination harms everyone – women, girls, men, and boys. Investing in women uplifts all people, communities, and countries."

Why is World Population Day celebrated?

World Population Day focuses on the urgency and importance of population issues. It was established by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in 1989, after the Day of Five Billion — the day the world approximately reached the population of five billion — which was observed on 11 July 1987.

In December 1990, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) had decided to continue to observe the World Population Day in order to spread awareness regarding population issues, including their impact on the environment as well as development.

On 11 July 1990, over 90 countries celebrated the World Population Day and since then it has been acknowledged by nations, organisations and institutions.

World Population Day 2023

The UN talking about World Population Day 2023 said in a statement, "It took hundreds of thousands of years for the world population to grow to 1 billion – then in just another 200 years or so, it grew sevenfold. In 2011, the global population reached the 7 billion mark, it stands at almost 7.9 billion in 2021, and it's expected to grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.9 billion in 2100. This dramatic growth has been driven largely by increasing numbers of people surviving to reproductive age, and has been accompanied by major changes in fertility rates, increasing urbanization and accelerating migration. These trends will have far-reaching implications for generations to come."

The statement says how there have been significant changes in fertility rates, life expectancy, global lifespans and urbanisation.

Top News

World Population Day 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

52m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

57m | Panorama
Gym equipment installed in Dhaka North’s parks are not fit for those looking for a proper workout where as gyms under Dhaka South have worn-out equipment and unfavourable environment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are Dhaka's public gyms serving the public?

4h | Panorama
The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

19h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

17h | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

21h | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

1d | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency