World must not fail in Iran as it did in North Korea: UN nuclear chief

World+Biz

Reuters
17 October, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 09:58 am

Related News

World must not fail in Iran as it did in North Korea: UN nuclear chief

The IAEA has not had access to North Korea since Pyongyang expelled its inspectors in 2009 and it now observes its nuclear advances from afar including through satellite imagery

Reuters
17 October, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 17 October, 2023, 09:58 am
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi attends a press conference during the International Atomic Energy Agency&#039;s 35-nation Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Austria, September 11, 2023. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi attends a press conference during the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Austria, September 11, 2023. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

The world must not fail in Iran as it did in North Korea, which kicked out International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors and developed nuclear weapons, the UN nuclear watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday.

The IAEA has not had access to North Korea since Pyongyang expelled its inspectors in 2009 and it now observes its nuclear advances from afar including through satellite imagery.

The IAEA has regular access to Iran's declared nuclear facilities. But as a 2015 deal between Tehran and major powers has eroded over the past five years, extra monitoring equipment added under the deal has been removed at Iran's behest and the IAEA can no longer perform snap inspections at undeclared sites.

"The IAEA is the eyes and ears and presence of the international community in Iran," Grossi told an annual US State Department arms control conference in a recorded message, adding he was extremely concerned about Iran's nuclear programme.

"We have to deploy every effort to prevent this problem, this current debate on what is happening and what can be done in Iran (from) becoming a failure on the part of the international community to prevent a country that has capabilities which could potentially lead to the development of nuclear weapons from doing it," he added.

"We saw the failure of this type in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea."

Grossi's last quarterly reports on Iran showed the Islamic Republic now has enough uranium enriched to 60% purity, close to the roughly 90% of weapons grade, for almost three nuclear bombs by the IAEA's own theoretical definition if it were enriched further. Iran denies seeking nuclear weapons.

The IAEA is also locked in various standoffs with Iran including on identifying the origin of uranium particles found at two undeclared sites, getting monitoring equipment that has been removed re-installed and Iran's recent "de-designation" of some IAEA inspectors.

Iran / UN

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

6h | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

9h | Habitat
Fish prices have increased sharply in local bazaars for the last several months. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Inside the 'fiery' fish market

11h | Panorama
'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

'Beheaded Babies': When war propaganda is pushed by US president

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

7h | TBS World
Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

Will the Muslim world finally take a strong stand for Palestine?

9h | TBS World
The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

The greatest upsets in Cricket World Cup history

1d | TBS SPORTS
There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

There is a fear of Israel-Palestine conflict spreading to other countries

1d | TBS World