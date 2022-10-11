World leaders condemn Russia's fresh onslaught on Ukraine

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
11 October, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 10:18 am

Related News

World leaders condemn Russia's fresh onslaught on Ukraine

Hindustan Times
11 October, 2022, 10:10 am
Last modified: 11 October, 2022, 10:18 am
A driver walks near his burned car after Russian military strike, as Russia&#039;s invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Kyiv, Ukraine.
A driver walks near his burned car after Russian military strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Kyiv, Ukraine.

Several world leaders, including United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and US President Joe Biden, expressed condemnation and shock as Russia rained cruise missiles on Ukrainian cities on Monday killing civilians and cutting out power with its most widespread air attacks since the start of the war.

Ukrainian officials said at least 11 people were killed and scores injured, with swathes of the country left without power.

Here are the top points:

- In a statement, Biden said these attacks killed and injured civilians and destroyed targets with no military purpose, adding they once again demonstrate the "utter brutality of Mr Putin's illegal war on the Ukrainian people".

Biden's new Arctic strategy foresees competition with Russia, China

- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Blinken said Moscow's attacks on Kyiv present a "profound moral issue" and the international community has a responsibility to make clear that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions are unacceptable. "The international community has a responsibility to make clear that President Putin's actions are completely unacceptable," Blinken said in a statement. "Now is the time to speak out in support for Ukraine; it is not the time for abstentions, placating words, or equivocations under claims of neutrality. The core principles of the UN Charter are at stake.

EU condemns 'barbaric' Russian missile attacks, warns Belarus

- Expressing his concerns, the United Nations chief said the large-scale missile attacks by Russia were deeply shocking. "As always, civilians are paying the highest price," he added.

- UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, "This constitutes another unacceptable escalation of the war and, as always, civilians are paying the highest price."

- Missiles tore into intersections, parks and tourist sites in capital Kyiv, while explosions were reported in Lviv, Ternopil and Zhytomyr in western Ukraine, Dnipro and Kremenchuk in the centre, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the east.

- Thousands of residents raced to bomb shelters as air raid sirens rang out through the day.

- Putin said he had ordered the strikes after an attack on the bridge linking Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula over the weekend, and threatened more strikes in future if Ukraine hits Russian territory. "To leave such acts without a response is simply impossible," he said.

Biden promises Zelensky advanced air defense systems

- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said "they are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth". "Such a time and such targets were specially chosen to cause as much damage as possible," he said in a video message filmed on a mobile phone on an empty central Kyiv street.

EU condemns 'barbaric' Russian missile attacks, warns Belarus

- Stating that 11 major infrastructure targets were hit in eight regions, leaving swaths of the country with no electricity, water or heat, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal promised to restore utilities as quickly as possible. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted, "Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles."

- By mid-morning, Ukraine's defence ministry said Russia had fired 81 cruise missiles, and Ukraine's air defences had shot down 43 of them. Russia's defence ministry said it had hit all its intended targets.

- Putin's closest ally, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, said he had ordered troops to deploy jointly with Russian forces near Ukraine, which he accused of planning attacks on Belarus with its Western backers. He allowed Russia to use Belarus as a staging ground early in the war but has not sent in his troops.

Top News

Russia Ukraine war / missile attack / Blast

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

The ways to reinvent climate change adaptation in Bangladesh and beyond

1h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

‘Central Bank leaders do not exercise their power’

2h | Panorama
The back part of this picturesque farmhouse features open porches facing farmlands and a pond that was cleverly merged into a part of the house. Photo: Asif Salman

Shikor: Interpreting tradition in modern architectural language

2h | Habitat
Eyamin Sajid. Sketch: TBS

What we can learn from how Russia controls radiation at its largest nuclear plant

3h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How long will load-shedding continue?

How long will load-shedding continue?

3h | Videos
Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

Requirements for hosting FIFA World Cup

15h | Videos
North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

North Korea test fires 7 ballistic missiles in a week

17h | Videos
Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

Nora Fatehi dances to the World Cup theme song

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro