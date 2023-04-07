World Health Day 2023: Theme and significance of the day

Shoppers walk on Oxford Street, as rules on wearing face coverings in some settings in England are relaxed, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 27, 2022. Photo :Reuters
Shoppers walk on Oxford Street, as rules on wearing face coverings in some settings in England are relaxed, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in London, Britain, January 27, 2022. Photo :Reuters

World Health Day is observed every year on 7 April to draw attention to a particular health topic that affects people all over the world. It also marks the birthday of the World Health Organisation (WHO) which was founded in 1948. This year the world health body is observing its 75th anniversary.

The theme for the World Health Day 2023 is "Health For All." The aim of the theme is to create an opportunity for the world to look back at public health successes that have helped improve the quality of life over the past 70 years. The theme also calls on the world to take required actions which can help tackle health challenges today and tomorrow, the world health body said. 

The World Health Organisation also shared some ideas to mark this day. WHO said that people around the world could organize a World Health Day event for their communities. 

"Work with health champions and influencers to mobilize your community to demand your right to access quality health service without falling into financial hardship," WHO said in a statement.

Collaborating with artists, musicians, influencers, social workers, celebrities and other influencing personalities around the world to spread the message behind "Health For All" was also an idea given by WHO to mark the day. 

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions can also organise activities to educate students about healthy practices that can be followed on a daily basis, the health body said. 

"You can also create a social media plan and use the official hashtags which are #HealthForAll and #WHO75," it said. 

