TBS Report
24 November, 2023, 06:55 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 07:14 am

Members of the Israeli border police take positions during a raid at the Balata camp for Palestinian refugees, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on November 23, 2023 as violence has escalated in the occupied Palestinian territory amid Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. AFP
Members of the Israeli border police take positions during a raid at the Balata camp for Palestinian refugees, east of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on November 23, 2023 as violence has escalated in the occupied Palestinian territory amid Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. AFP

Israel-Hamas war live

Summary

 

  • Israel launches attacks across Gaza just hours before a four-day truce is set to begin at 7am local time (05:00 GMT) on Friday.
  • Qatar's Foreign Ministry says the first 13 civilian captives will be released at about 4pm (14:00 GMT) and Palestinians held in Israeli jails will also be freed.
  • Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza says Indonesian Hospital under "intense bombardment"; Israeli attack on UN school sheltering displaced kills at least 27.
  • More than 14,800 people killed in Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the official death toll from Hamas's attacks stands at about 1,200.

Live Reporting

7;00

World Food Programme says it has 100 trucks ready once truce starts

The World Food Programme (WFP) says it has more than 100 trucks with around 1,300 tonnes of food supplies ready to enter Gaza once the temporary truce comes into effect, reports BBC.

The deal between Israel and Hamas will see a four-day pause in the conflict starting at 07:00 (5:00 GMT) today. In the afternoon, Hamas will free 13 hostages it kidnapped from Israel last month, followed by the release of some Palestinian prisoners.

Speaking to the BBC, the WFP's Middle East spokesperson, Abeer Etefa, says while the temporary truce is a "step forward", only a total ceasefire will allow humanitarian needs in Gaza to be properly met.

Over the course of the next four days, more aid trucks hopefully will be able to enter. But people need food every day, they need bread every day, and four days of a break and four days worth of aid will not make a meaningful difference in this ocean of needs to truly be able to respond to the humanitarian needs in Gaza, the pause must continue and the steady flow of aid must be sustained at scale."

By Abeer Etefa

6;55

Egypt says diesel, gas to be delivered daily to Gaza during truce

The Egyptian government says 130,000 litres of diesel and four trucks of gas will be delivered each day, reports Al Jazeera.

Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egypt's State Information Service, also said in a statement that 200 trucks of aid would enter Gaza daily.

For weeks, Israel blocked fuel from entering Gaza as part of its siege on the Palestinian enclave.

Shortages forced hospitals, bakeries and other facilities to shut down, worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis.

