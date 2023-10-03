World Bank forecasts Sri Lankan economy to grow by 1.7% in 2024

World+Biz

XINHUA/UNB
03 October, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 05:10 pm

Related News

World Bank forecasts Sri Lankan economy to grow by 1.7% in 2024

XINHUA/UNB
03 October, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 05:10 pm
World Bank forecasts Sri Lankan economy to grow by 1.7% in 2024

Sri Lanka's economy is expected to grow by 1.7% in 2024 after contracting by 3.8% in 2023, the World Bank said in its twice-a-year update on Tuesday.

The World Bank said that the outlook is clouded with uncertainty and that growth prospects depend on progress with debt restructuring and the implementation of critical structural reforms.

The World Bank released on Tuesday its latest Sri Lanka Development Update, Mobilizing Tax Revenue for a Better Future, saying that improved revenue mobilization is critical to Sri Lanka's return to macroeconomic stability.

A government-led tax reform package has been under implementation since May 2022, which includes the introduction of new taxes, a wide range of adjustments to the tax rates and bases, and an intention to improve the efficiency of tax collection and increase compliance, it said.

"Sri Lanka has carried out critical reforms since the start of the economic crisis. Staying on the course of reforms while managing fiscal risks is crucial to restoring a sustainable growth path," said Faris H Hadad-Zervos, World Bank country director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

He said current efforts to mobilize tax revenue should be coupled with continued reforms towards transparency of expenditures to build public confidence and to deliver better public services.

World Bank / forecast / Sri Lanka / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The modern yet minimalistic decor trend beautifully marries the sleekness of contemporary design with the simplicity and functionality of minimalism. Photo: Collected

Modern yet minimalistic decor trends for home and interior design

3h | Habitat
The graveyard is designed as not just a storeroom for dead bodies, rather a green space, that would serve both the deceased and the living beings. Photo: Mike Kelley

Azimpur Graveyard: Landscaping for the deceased and the living

3h | Habitat
In this age of modernity, the mailbox is not very important; emptiness and neglect are their destiny. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The red mailboxes in DU are feeling blue

9h | Features
The Dassler brothers before the fallout. Rudolf (left) and Adi (right). At the center is track and field athlete Josef Waitzer who helped the brothers make Dassler shoes in the beginning. Photo credit: Adi &amp; Käthe Dassler Memorial Foundation

Adidas and Puma: How a sibling rivalry gave rise to two giants of the sports world

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

Is Daraz buying out Paperfly?

1h | Corporate Talks
How was Bangladesh's first World Cup experience!

How was Bangladesh's first World Cup experience!

3h | TBS SPORTS
How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

How Adidas and Puma were created from a dispute between two brothers

4h | TBS Stories
Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

Why is Bangladesh struggling when Sri Lanka's reserves have improved?

6h | TBS Economy