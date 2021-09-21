Will welcome Afghan Christians, women and children: Bolsonaro

FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends the ceremony of National Volunteer Day at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Speaking at the UNGA, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stated that the Afghanistan crisis is a caus of concern to Brazil and that the country will welcome Afghan Chrisitans, women and children as refugees.

"My country has always welcomed refugees. Project Welcome allowed entry of 400,000 Venezuelans following a political crisis in the country," he stated, reports the CNN.

Bolsonaro also outlined the country's environmental conservation policy towards the Amazon rainforest.

"83% of our energy comes from renewable resources," he said.