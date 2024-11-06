'Will heal the country': Trump declares victory; thanks supporters in packed address

World+Biz

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 02:02 pm

Related News

'Will heal the country': Trump declares victory; thanks supporters in packed address

Taking to the stage, JD Vance said Trump's victory was the "Greatest Political Comeback in American History". 

TBS Report
06 November, 2024, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 02:02 pm
Donald Trump takes the stage to address supporters at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: REUTERS
Donald Trump takes the stage to address supporters at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: REUTERS

Flanked by his family and election team, Donald Trump thanked the American voters for electing him president. 

During an address at his campaign's watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump was greeted by loud applause. 

"We're going to help our country heal," he said. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Before thanking his family, he also said, "We have taken back control of the Senate."

He also praised his running mate, JD Vance, saying it was a leap at first, but turned out to be a good choice. 

Taking to the stage, JD Vance said Trump's victory was the "greatest political comeback in American history". 

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris' team announced that she would not be addressing supporters. 

Trump also took the time to thank Elon Musk, for providing Starlink to North Carolina. 

"We have to protect our geniuses," he said on Musk. 

Top News

Trump

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

US will be more isolationist whoever wins election, India foreign minister says

US will be more isolationist whoever wins election, India foreign minister says

11m | Videos
US election: Trump is the next president

US election: Trump is the next president

36m | Videos
Netanyahu fires Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Netanyahu fires Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

1h | Videos
Presidential election in the United States: Donald Trump leads by almost twice as many votes

Presidential election in the United States: Donald Trump leads by almost twice as many votes

3h | Videos