'Will heal the country': Trump declares victory; thanks supporters in packed address

Donald Trump takes the stage to address supporters at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: REUTERS

Flanked by his family and election team, Donald Trump thanked the American voters for electing him president.

During an address at his campaign's watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump was greeted by loud applause.

"We're going to help our country heal," he said.

Before thanking his family, he also said, "We have taken back control of the Senate."

He also praised his running mate, JD Vance, saying it was a leap at first, but turned out to be a good choice.

Taking to the stage, JD Vance said Trump's victory was the "greatest political comeback in American history".

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris' team announced that she would not be addressing supporters.

Trump also took the time to thank Elon Musk, for providing Starlink to North Carolina.

"We have to protect our geniuses," he said on Musk.