Wildfires in Spain's Catalonia burn down 1,100 hectares of woods

World+Biz

Reuters
16 June, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 09:16 pm

Related News

Wildfires in Spain's Catalonia burn down 1,100 hectares of woods

Reuters
16 June, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 16 June, 2022, 09:16 pm
Smoke is seen from a wildfire near Artesa de Segre, Spain, June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Smoke is seen from a wildfire near Artesa de Segre, Spain, June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Three wildfires in Spain's Catalonia region reduced about 1,100 hectares (2,700 acres) of woods and bushes to ash, local firefighters said on Thursday, as a heat-wave brought temperatures close to record highs in the area.

The blazes started on Wednesday near the towns of Baldomar, Corbera d'Ebre and Castellar Ribera, the regional fire department tweeted. Hundreds of firemen were on the ground fighting the flames with a hundred trucks and a dozen aircraft.

Scorching heat has hit Spain since late last week, the earliest summer heat-wave since 1981.

As of 5 June, the area burned in Spain was 34% smaller than the same period in 2021 and the lowest since 2018. However, since last week, the combination of hot weather, wind and thunderstorms sparked various wildfires around the nation.

catalonia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Prova reviewing the meter long pizza at C&#039;Zar, one of their signature items. Photo: Courtesy

The life of a food blogger

9h | Pursuit
Savrina Afrin. Illustration: TBS

Savrina Arifin: Success is at the intersection of passion and creativity

10h | Pursuit
Once considered a royal structure, the now dilapidated Ruplal House is almost hidden from view because of a jungle of tin-shed establishments. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Ruplal House: From Viceroy’s ball to disputed property

13h | Panorama
Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

1d | Wealth

More Videos from TBS

Is there a large number of bad bosses at work?

Is there a large number of bad bosses at work?

2h | Videos
Preparation for long-term deal with India to bring gas

Preparation for long-term deal with India to bring gas

2h | Videos
Biden to meet Saudi Crown Prince Salman

Biden to meet Saudi Crown Prince Salman

2h | Videos
Ranbir- Alia's BRAHMĀSTRA is coming

Ranbir- Alia's BRAHMĀSTRA is coming

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh