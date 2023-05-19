Wildfire ravages 3,700 acres in western Spain, 550 people evacuated

World+Biz

Reuters
19 May, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 05:04 pm

Related News

Wildfire ravages 3,700 acres in western Spain, 550 people evacuated

Reuters
19 May, 2023, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 05:04 pm
A wildfire in the Spanish western region of Extremadura has ravaged as many as 3,700 acres and led to the evacuation of 550 people in the rural area, local emergency services said on Friday (19 May). The blaze is believed to have been started deliberately.
A wildfire in the Spanish western region of Extremadura has ravaged as many as 3,700 acres and led to the evacuation of 550 people in the rural area, local emergency services said on Friday (19 May). The blaze is believed to have been started deliberately.

A wildfire in the western Spanish region of Extremadura has ravaged up to 3,700 acres and forced 550 people from their homes with windy weather complicating efforts to bring it under control, emergency services said on Friday (19 May).

"There are very strong gusts of wind generating a speed and progress that make efforts to extinguish it difficult," a commander of the Military Emergency Unit, David Barona, told state TV channel 24H.

"The smoke plume is spreading at a low altitude making it difficult for air assets to access the area."

Up to 250 firefighters are fighting the blaze in an area called Pinofranqueado, in Caceres province, near the border with Portugal.

Authorities have ordered the evacuation of as many as 550 people in the villages of Cadalso, Descargamaría and Robledillo de Gata.

Authorities believe the fire was started deliberately.

"It's a very large attack on vegetation and the area," the head of Extremadura emergency services Nieves Villar told reporters.

An unusually dry winter across parts of southern Europe coming after three years of below-average rainfall in Spain has raised the risk of wildfires.

Some 493 fires destroyed a record 307,000 hectares in Spain last year, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

Spain / wildfire / Arson

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

5h | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

7h | Food
Photo: Reuters

Why Bangladesh should be offered to join BRICS

7h | Thoughts
Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

'Humanly impossible to handle': How Dhaka's street life tackles extreme heat

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

যাতায়াত।Cheap accommodation and transport in Dhaka for expatriate workers

20h | TBS Stories
How can you get relief from chronic pain?

How can you get relief from chronic pain?

7h | TBS Health
End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

End of James Gunn's decade at Marvel

21h | TBS Entertainment
Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

Modern election promises have won the hearts of Thais

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

3
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

4
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

5
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

6
No easy exit for loan guarantors
Banking

No easy exit for loan guarantors