Why is mpox an emergency again, and how worried should I be?

World+Biz

Reuters
16 August, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 11:33 am

Related News

Why is mpox an emergency again, and how worried should I be?

The current outbreak, Congo's worst ever, has seen 27,000 cases and more than 1,100 deaths since January 2023, largely among children. The disease causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, and is usually mild but can kill. Children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV, are all at higher risk of complications.

Reuters
16 August, 2024, 11:25 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 11:33 am
Dr Tresor Wakilongo, verifies the evolution of skin lesions on the ear of Innocent, suffering from Mpox - an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus that sparks off a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever; at the treatment centre in Munigi, following Mpox cases in Nyiragongo territory near Goma, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo 19 July 2024. Photo: Reuters
Dr Tresor Wakilongo, verifies the evolution of skin lesions on the ear of Innocent, suffering from Mpox - an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus that sparks off a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever; at the treatment centre in Munigi, following Mpox cases in Nyiragongo territory near Goma, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of Congo 19 July 2024. Photo: Reuters

The World Health Organisation has declared that an outbreak of mpox, a viral infection that spreads through close contact, represents a global health emergency for the second time in two years.

Here's what that means.

WHAT IS A GLOBAL HEALTH EMERGENCY?

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A "public health emergency of international concern" or PHEIC is WHO's highest form of alert. It is announced when diseases are spreading in new or unusual ways, and is aimed at galvanising international co-operation and funding to tackle an outbreak. WHO's declaration follows a similar label from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this week.

WHY IS MPOX AN EMERGENCY AGAIN?

Two years ago, WHO declared mpox was an emergency when a form of the disease began to spread globally, largely among men who have sex with men. That outbreak was brought under control after behaviour change and safe sex practices, plus vaccines, helped people at risk protect themselves in many countries.

But mpox has been a public health problem in parts of Africa for decades. The first ever human case was in Congo in 1970, and it has had outbreaks ever since.

The current outbreak, Congo's worst ever, has seen 27,000 cases and more than 1,100 deaths since January 2023, largely among children. The disease causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, and is usually mild but can kill. Children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV, are all at higher risk of complications.

Two strains of mpox are now spreading in the country: the endemic form of the virus as well as a new offshoot.

This new form of the virus has triggered global concern because it seems to be spreading quickly and little is known about it. It is transmitting through sexual contact as well as other close contact - such as among children in displacement camps in parts of Congo - and has now moved from eastern Congo to Rwanda, Uganda, Burundi and Kenya.

WHAT HAPPENS NOW?

Scientists hope that the emergency declarations will speed up efforts to get more medical tools and funding to Congo to help the authorities there tackle the outbreak. Better surveillance is needed to study the virus and help stop the spread.

But in 2022, a WHO appeal for $34 million to fight mpox got no take-up from donors, and there was huge inequity in who had access to vaccine doses. African countries had no access to the two shots used in the global outbreak, made by Bavarian Nordic and KM Biologics. Two years later, that remains the case, although there are efforts to change that, WHO said on Wednesday as it appealed for dose donations from countries with stockpiles. Africa CDC also said it has a plan to secure doses, without elaborating further, but stocks are currently limited.

HOW WORRIED SHOULD I BE?

Mpox is a significant health problem that is killing some of the most vulnerable people in the world, including children, and a form of it is possibly spreading in new ways and in new parts of Africa.

But it is not COVID-19. So far, there is no evidence that it spreads through the air easily like COVID, and there are tools that are proven to work to stop the spread and help those at risk.

The challenge now, which the emergency declarations aim to highlight, is making sure those tools reach those who need them most, in Congo and neighbouring countries

Mpox / global health emergency / World Health Organisation (WHO)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In countries with high humidity in summer, like Bangladesh, one should consider keeping silica gels inside the bags while storing them, to absorb moisture. Photo: Bariq &amp; Co. (left), Meraki (right).

A guide to upkeep your favourite bags

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

No, you cannot check people's phones and vehicles

20h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

2d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

Four new advisors to take oath on Friday

16h | Videos
India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

India does not want to host Women's T20 World Cup

14h | Videos
Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

Iran has announced that it will not back down from retaliating against Israel

15h | Videos
What analysts are saying about the current capital market

What analysts are saying about the current capital market

17h | Videos