WHO voices concern over spread of disease in Gaza

Reuters
17 November, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 04:16 pm

WHO voices concern over spread of disease in Gaza

Reuters
17 November, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2023, 04:16 pm
Palestinians fleeing north Gaza ride an animal-drawn cart as they move southward, as Israeli tanks roll deeper into the enclave, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip November 12, 2023. REUTERS
Palestinians fleeing north Gaza ride an animal-drawn cart as they move southward, as Israeli tanks roll deeper into the enclave, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in the central Gaza Strip November 12, 2023. REUTERS

The World Health Organization said on Friday it was very concerned about the spread of disease of Gaza as weeks of Israeli bombardments have caused the population to crowd in shelters with scarce food and clean water.

"We are extremely concerned about the spread of the disease when the winter season arrives," said Richard Peeperkorn, WHO Representative in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

He said that more than 70,000 cases of acute respiratory infections and over 44,000 cases of diarrhoea had been recorded in the densely populated enclave, figures higher significantly higher than expected.

