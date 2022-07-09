Who shot Shinzo Abe and why? Everything we know so far

World+Biz

Bloomberg
09 July, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 10:25 am

Related News

Who shot Shinzo Abe and why? Everything we know so far

Bloomberg
09 July, 2022, 10:05 am
Last modified: 09 July, 2022, 10:25 am
Japan&#039;s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the APEC Economic Leaders&#039; Meeting in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

In a country where gun violence is rare, the murder of former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe is raising questions about the shooter and his motive. Here's what we know based on media reports and official statements.

What happened?

Abe had just begun a campaign speech in the western city of Nara on Friday when he was shot from behind, from a distance of about three meters (10 feet). Two gunshots were heard. Moments later security personnel tackled a man to the floor. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, khaki trousers and a face mask.

Who was the shooter?

A man, believed to be a suspect shooting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is held by police officers at Yamato Saidaiji Station in Nara, Nara Prefecture on July 8, 2022 in this photo taken by the Yomiuri Shimbun. The Yomiuri Shimbun/KYODO via REUTERS
A man, believed to be a suspect shooting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is held by police officers at Yamato Saidaiji Station in Nara, Nara Prefecture on July 8, 2022 in this photo taken by the Yomiuri Shimbun. The Yomiuri Shimbun/KYODO via REUTERS

The gunmen has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, an unemployed former member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force — Japan's navy — who is being investigated for murder following the confirmation of Abe's death. NHK reported that he worked for the force from 2002 to 2005.

What has the suspect said?

Yamagami told police he held a grudge against a "certain group," and that he intended to kill Abe because he believed Abe had ties to that group. Separately, NHK reported that the suspect claimed not to have attacked the former PM over his political beliefs. The Mainichi newspaper characterized the target of the suspect's enmity as a religious group, and also claimed he was aiming at a religious leader who wasn't attending the rally, adding to the confusion. 

What weapon did he use?

Police said the gun was homemade, about 40 centimeters long and 20 centimeters high. A close-up shot of the weapon on the ground appeared to show two tubes wrapped together with black tape.

What are the police doing now?

Police discovered several more guns, also homemade, at the suspect's residence. Explosives experts were also summoned to the scene due to concerns the handcrafted weapons may unexpectedly explode.

Disclaimer: This article first appeared on Bloomberg, and is published by special syndication arrangement

Top News

Japan / Shinzo Abe's assassination / Shinzo Abe shooting / Shinzo Abe

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How high energy prices stimulate energy efficiency and conservation

How high energy prices stimulate energy efficiency and conservation

1h | Panorama
First look: Nissan Almera 1.0L Turbo

First look: Nissan Almera 1.0L Turbo

1h | Wheels
In pictures: Vespa World Day 2022

In pictures: Vespa World Day 2022

33m | Wheels
Bobby Ghosh. Sketch: TBS

Who would replace Boris Johnson? Here are his likely successors

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How effective was 100% electrification

How effective was 100% electrification

1d | Videos
How to achieve success in life

How to achieve success in life

1d | Videos
New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

New technology to benefit pilgrims at Hajj

1d | Videos
Load shedding is back

Load shedding is back

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

5
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty