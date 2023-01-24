WHO seeks $2.5 bn for health emergency responses in 2023

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
24 January, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 11:03 am

Related News

WHO seeks $2.5 bn for health emergency responses in 2023

BSS/AFP
24 January, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 11:03 am
The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The World Health Organization on Monday appealed for $2.54 billion for its work in 2023 to help millions of people facing health emergencies around the world.

The UN health agency said that it was currently responding to an unprecedented number of intersecting health emergencies.

It pointed to the brutal war in Ukraine and the health impacts of conflicts in Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria and Ethiopia, as well as climate change related disasters like the monster floods that hit Pakistan last year and swelling food insecurity across the Sahel and the Horn of Africa.

And all of these emergencies, it stressed, overlap with the massive health system disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and outbreaks of other deadly diseases like measles and cholera.

"We're witnessing an unprecedented convergence of crises that demands an unprecedented response," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said as the agency launched its appeal.

"The world cannot look away and hope these crises resolve themselves."

He said the WHO was currently responding to 54 health crises around the world, 11 of which were ranked as the highest-possible level emergency, requiring a broad response.

Jarno Habicht, WHO's representative in Ukraine, highlighted that the conflict-ravaged country had seen more than 700 attacks on healthcare, including strikes hitting hospitals and ambulances, since Russia launched its full-scale invasion nearly a year ago.

At the same time, massive attacks on critical infrastructure across Ukraine "means healthcare facilities cannot perform their duties" properly, he said, pointing out that they often are working without electricity, heating or water in "very difficult circumstances."

Many health emergencies are happening as the need for humanitarian aid overall is skyrocketing.

The United Nations has estimated that a record 339 million people worldwide will need some form of emergency assistance this year -- up nearly a quarter from 2022.

"Specialised medical supplies and expertise are needed immediately, if we are not to abandon the sick to disaster, disease and death," said former British prime minister Gordon Brown, who serves as the WHO ambassador for global health financing.

"I want to plead with donors to respond urgently to this emergency appeal to fund vaccines, drugs treatments, equipment and medical expertise," he said during the appeal event.

"Give hope a shot, inject optimism, inoculate us against more avoidable deaths."

Top News

WHO / Global health fund

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

3h | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

4h | Habitat
Layoffs often leave companies worse off

Layoffs often leave companies worse off

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How is the Bangladesh market responding to digital credit?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

Mofazzal Hossain, The Radio Man

18h | TBS Stories
Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

Players who scored the highest runs in an innings in test cricket

16h | TBS SPORTS
Paper cup industry hit by tax burden

Paper cup industry hit by tax burden

17h | TBS Stories
A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

5
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February