WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data

World+Biz

Reuters
04 April, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 08:58 am

Related News

WHO says infertility affects 1 in 6 globally, calls for more consistent data

Reuters
04 April, 2023, 08:55 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2023, 08:58 am
FILE PHOTO: The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

About one in six adults globally have experienced infertility at least once in their life, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a report on Monday, urging countries to actively collect more consistent data on the disease.

The report analyzed existing studies conducted from 1990 to 2021 and showed that about 17.5% of adults across the world were affected by the inability to have a child. WHO officials said the report takes into account several research approaches.

"The sheer proportion of people affected show the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy," said the UN health agency's chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.  

The WHO defines infertility as a disease of the male or female reproductive system that is defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse. 

There was no evidence of increasing rates of infertility between 1990 and 2021, the global health agency's unit head for Contraception and Fertility Care, James Kiarie, told journalists on a call.

"Based on the data we have, we cannot say that infertility is increasing or constant ... the jury's still out on that question," he said, citing that data so far has been mixed and inconsistent.

The report highlights the need for countries to collect and share consistent data on infertility, separated by age and cause, as well as information on those who need fertility care.

About 17.8% of adults in high-income countries have experienced infertility at least once and about 16.5% of adults in low- and middle-income countries, according to the report.

WHO / Infertility

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

15m | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

1h | Thoughts
An illustration of the Hammam Khana and the Diwan-i-Am. Illustration: Augustin Anjan Byapari

Restoring the Lalbagh Hammam: Seeing it as it was

1h | Habitat
Illustration: Bloomberg

Regulating AI will be essential. And complicated

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shahrukh's 'Jawaan' is going to be star-studded

Shahrukh's 'Jawaan' is going to be star-studded

5m | TBS Entertainment
Will Trump’s indictment affect his reelection bid?

Will Trump’s indictment affect his reelection bid?

15h | TBS World
Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

Rudrakar Mutt of Shariatpur can be a tourist center

20h | TBS Stories
Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

Why all the successful leaders are Humble?

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka