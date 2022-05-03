WHO to hold urgent meeting on Ukraine invasion's health impact

Reuters
03 May, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2022, 04:25 pm

The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. Photo :Reuters
The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. Photo :Reuters

A World Health Organization spokesperson on Tuesday confirmed that its European region would hold a special meeting next week on the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on health and healthcare.

"There will be a meeting on 10 May on the impact of war on Ukraine health system," said Tarik Jasarevic at a Geneva press briefing.

Reuters reported last week that Kyiv had requested the meeting, citing a letter written by the Ukraine diplomatic mission in Geneva signed by some 38 other countries. read more Russia, one of the 53 members of WHO's Europe region, has not yet responded to a Reuters' request for comment on the event.

