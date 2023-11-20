Who is Emmett Shear, OpenAI's new interim CEO replacing Sam Altman?

World+Biz

Reuters
20 November, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 05:55 pm

Related News

Who is Emmett Shear, OpenAI's new interim CEO replacing Sam Altman?

Shear on Monday shared a plan for the next steps at OpenAI, saying he would look to reform the startup's management team and hire an independent investigator to dig into Altman's.

Reuters
20 November, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 05:55 pm
Emmett Shear, asTwitch CEO, is giving an interview with Reuters in San Francisco, U.S. which was broadcast in May 2018. The still image is taken from a video. REUTERS
Emmett Shear, asTwitch CEO, is giving an interview with Reuters in San Francisco, U.S. which was broadcast in May 2018. The still image is taken from a video. REUTERS

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI has named ex-Twitch boss Emmett Shear as its interim chief executive officer after the startup ousted former head Sam Altman in a move that rocked the tech industry.

Shear, who was part of the first batch of startup accelerator Y Combinator along with Altman, is known as an outspoken advocate of safety in the development of artificial intelligence.

Shear on Monday shared a plan for the next steps at OpenAI, saying he would look to reform the startup's management team and hire an independent investigator to dig into Altman's.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Some facts about Emmett Shear:

* Shear, 40, stepped down as CEO of Amazon.com (AMZN.O)-owned Twitch this March after more than 16 years at the live video streaming platform

* The platform was co-founded by Shear as Justin.tv in 2006, before its name was changed to Twitch in 2011. The platform quickly gained traction in the gaming community and was acquired by Amazon for just under $1 billion in 2014.

* Shear has been working as a partner at Y Combinator for the last seven months, advising startups on everything from fundraising strategy to technical approach

* Shear, who grew up in Seattle, has a bachelor's degree in computer science from Yale University

* In his LinkedIn recommendation, Twitch cofounder Justin Kan says, "Emmett is a great co-founder: works hard, doesn't complain, and the smartest guy I know."

USA

OpenAI / Microsoft / AI / chatbot

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

4h | Brands
According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza Strip from 7 October to 1 November, equivalent to two nuclear bombs. Photo: Bloomberg

Can ICC help?

9h | Panorama
Due to their rapid growth and longevity, suckermouth catfish can rapidly monopolise the nutrient resources of a water body, thus endangering other native fishes. Photo: Collected

The economic potential of the malicious suckermouth catfish

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

Will Sam Altman lead the Microsoft AI team?

52m | Tech Talk
Microfinance short on foreign funds

Microfinance short on foreign funds

2h | TBS Economy
Fears are increasing in the capital market due to elections

Fears are increasing in the capital market due to elections

5h | TBS Economy
foodpanda provides fast service in slow cities

foodpanda provides fast service in slow cities

5h | TBS Stories