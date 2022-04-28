WHO donors reach preliminary deal on budget overhaul

World Health Organization members agreed this week to gradually raise their mandatory fees starting from 2024, sources following the talks told Reuters on Thursday, as part of a funding review seen as vital to the UN health agency's future.

"There's a basic agreement and there is a timeline and conditions," said one of the sources. "It's a very good day for global health," he added. The agreement is in the form of a recommendation and still needs to be given formal approval by governments at the World Health Assembly next month.

The WHO did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.