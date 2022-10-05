WHO alerts against India-made cough syrups after 66 children die in Gambia

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday issued a medical product alert over four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India, warning they could be linked to acute kidney injuries and deaths of 66 children in west African nation, The Gambia.

According to reports, the global health body said it is conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India.

"Laboratory analysis of samples of each of the four products confirms that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants," the WHO said and warned that while the contested products had so far been found in The Gambia, the same could have been distributed to other countries.