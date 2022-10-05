WHO alerts against India-made cough syrups after 66 children die in Gambia

World+Biz

Hindustan Times
05 October, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 10:17 pm

Related News

WHO alerts against India-made cough syrups after 66 children die in Gambia

The WHO said it is conducting further investigation with Maiden Pharmaceuticals and regulatory authorities in India

Hindustan Times
05 October, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 10:17 pm
Representational image.(Shutterstock)
Representational image.(Shutterstock)

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday issued a medical product alert over four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India, warning they could be linked to acute kidney injuries and deaths of 66 children in west African nation, The Gambia.

According to reports, the global health body said it is conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India.

"Laboratory analysis of samples of each of the four products confirms that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants," the WHO said and warned that while the contested products had so far been found in The Gambia, the same could have been distributed to other countries.

Top News / Africa / South Asia

India-made cough syrups / WHO

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside Dolonchapa, a women-only bus service, a female conductor is collecting fares from passengers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Female employment is rising rapidly. Then why are women-only buses ‘unprofitable’?

11h | Panorama
As medicine prices increase, the poorest one-fifth of households will face a difficult tradeoff between life-saving medicines and other basic needs. Photo: Mumit M

Pharma industry needs to prepare for headwinds

14h | Panorama
Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

1d | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

Dholaikhal sees annual business worth Tk8,000-10,000 cr

1h | Videos
Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

Reasons behind popularity of MSI GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card

4h | Videos
Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

Bangladesh falls behind in hitting sixes in T20

4h | Videos
Why Noorjahan Market is so popular?

Why Noorjahan Market is so popular?

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code