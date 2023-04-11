Who is 99-year-old Keshub, India's oldest billionaire and Anand Mahindra's uncle

Keshub Mahindra, the oldest billionaire in India as per Forbes, is Anand Mahindra's uncle.

Keshub Mahindra, 99, is India's oldest billionaire, as per the recently published Forbes list of the world's wealthiest. The chairman emeritus of Mahindra & Mahindra group figures among the 169 other Indian billionaires who made it to the world's richest list in 2023. With a net worth of $1.2 billion, Keshub had earlier lost his place on the coveted list.

Notably, the world's oldest billionaire is 101-year-old insurance magnate George Joseph with a net worth of $1.3 billion. The 2023 list was 150 new faces, including Zerodha founder brothers Nithin and Nikhil Kamath.

Who is Keshub Mahindra:

1. Born on October 9, 1923 in Shimla, Keshub completed his graduation from Wharton at the University of Pennsylvania, USA.

2. Co-founded by Keshub's father J C Mahindra in 1945, he joined the Mahindra company in 1947 and assumed the chairman role in 1963. He transformed the company from an assembler of Willys jeeps in India to a diversified conglomerate.

3. Keshub, who retired in 2012 after heading the Mahindra Group for 48 years, is Anand Mahindra's uncle. Anand, whose net worth is $2 billion, is now leading the company.

4. A renowned philanthropist, Keshub is known to have had a close association with KC Mahindra Education Trust, which grants scholarships across categories.

5. The Centre had chosen Keshub to be part of several committees including the Sachar Commission on Company Law & MRTP and the Central Advisory Council of Industries. From 2004 to 2010, the billionaire served as a member of the Prime Minister's

6. Council on Trade & Industry in New Delhi. Various boards in both the private and public domain, including SAIL, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Indian Hotels, IFC, and ICICI have also seen Keshub's participation.

7. According to the company's website, Apex Advisory Council of ASSOCHAM member and the President Emeritus of the Employers' Federation of India are among the other key positions held by Keshub. Keshub also founded HUDCO (Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited); was the vice chairman of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd; chairman of Mahindra Ugine Steel Co Ltd; director of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Co Ltd; and director of Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited.

He received the Chevalier de l'Ordre National de la Legion d'honneur from the French government for his contributions to the industry.