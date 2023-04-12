White House's Sullivan and Saudi crown prince discuss Yemen, Iran

World+Biz

Reuters
12 April, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 10:06 am

Related News

White House's Sullivan and Saudi crown prince discuss Yemen, Iran

Reuters
12 April, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 10:06 am
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 10, 2022. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday (11 April) and discussed Iran and steps aimed at ending the war in Yemen, the White House said.

The call comes after Beijing recently brokered a deal to restore relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the top regional powers in the Middle East, a process the United States was largely left out of.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia met in Beijing last week after agreeing to end their diplomatic rift following years of hostility that fuelled conflicts across the Middle East.

"Sullivan and Crown Prince Salman also discussed broader trends toward de-escalation in the region, while underscoring the need to maintain deterrence against threats from Iran and elsewhere. Sullivan reaffirmed President (Joe) Biden's unwavering commitment to ensure Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon," the White House said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia and Iran, the Gulf's dominant Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite Muslim powers respectively, have said they would launch arrangements to reopen embassies and consulates within the two-month period stipulated in their deal brokered by China.

Beijing's role was seen by some experts as signalling a loss of influence by the United States with Saudi Arabia, amid tensions between the long-time allies over a range of issues, including human rights and Saudi oil production cuts.

Saudi and Omani delegations held talks with Houthi officials in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Sunday, as Riyadh seeks a permanent ceasefire to end its military involvement in the country's long-running war.

Yemen's war is seen as one of several proxy battles between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The Houthis, aligned with Iran, ousted a Saudi-backed government from Sanaa in late 2014, and have de facto control of north Yemen.

Top News

White House / Mohammad bin Salman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fremo - A Farming Robot. Photo: Curtesy

Team Atlas: Building robots to solve practical problems

15m | Pursuit
Photo: Collected

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury: The doctor with a heart of a warrior

11h | Obituary
Anup Sinha. Sketch: TBS

What does the trilateral Tripura meet mean for Bangladesh?

23h | Thoughts
A three-dimensional rendered image of Pawmum Tharkla. The main building is 25 feet tall and includes a massive thatched roof that is 52 feet long and 25 feet wide. Photo: Courtesy

Pawmum Tharkla: A structure that responds to the community’s needs

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

14h | TBS Entertainment
Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

Advance order of buyer to buy two yolk eggs

13h | TBS Stories
Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

Russia using ‘scorched earth’ tactics in Bakhmut

15h | TBS World
Why Mukesh Ambani allowed the IPL to be streamed for free

Why Mukesh Ambani allowed the IPL to be streamed for free

18h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Photo: Shafiqul Islam
Bangladesh

Aerial view shows devastation of Bangabazar blaze