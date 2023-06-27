White House condemns harassment of WSJ reporter for questioning PM Modi about human rights

World+Biz

TBS Report
27 June, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 07:00 pm

Related News

White House condemns harassment of WSJ reporter for questioning PM Modi about human rights

Biden spokesperson says harassment of journalist unacceptable after attacks by PM Modi’s party men

TBS Report
27 June, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2023, 07:00 pm
Wall Street Journal White House reporter Sabrina Siddiqui asks US President Joe Biden and India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi questions during a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, US, 22 June, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Wall Street Journal White House reporter Sabrina Siddiqui asks US President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi questions during a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, US, 22 June, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

The White House has condemned the harassment of the WSJ reporter who questioned Prime Minister Modi on human rights at a press conference last week.

At the White House event on Thursday, Sabrina Siddiqui was the White House correspondent Sabrina Siddiqui to pose a query to Narendra Modi, reports Wall Street Journal.

She cited worries expressed by human rights organisations that criticised Modi's Hindu nationalist government for cracking down on dissent and press freedom as well as discriminating against religious minorities, particularly Muslims.

Siddiqui questioned Modi on the measures he was taking to defend free speech and minorities.

In response, Modi, who has met the media seldom in his nine years as prime minister, asserted that "democracy is our spirit" and praised the accomplishments of his cabinet.

Siddiqui has been the target of online assaults from members of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party since the press conference, including a party spokesman who referred to her as a "bigot" on Twitter.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday, "We're aware of the reports of that harassment. It's unacceptable and we absolutely condemn any harassment of journalists anywhere under any circumstances. That's just completely unacceptable and it's antithetical to the very principles of democracy that were on display last week during the state visit."

Karine Jean-Pierre, a spokesperson for the White House, reaffirmed these points and added, "We're committed to the freedom of the press, which is, which is why we had the press conference last week."

Karthik Iyer, a spokesman for the Indian Embassy, referred inquiries to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, which was unavailable for comment.

"The Wall Street Journal's Sabrina Siddiqui is a respected journalist known for her integrity and unbiased reporting," the Journal said in a statement Monday. "This harassment of our reporter is unacceptable, and we strongly condemn it." 

Top News / South Asia / USA

Wall Street Journal / Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Human Rights / White House

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

8h | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

12h | Panorama
Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

1d | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

1h | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

8m | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

7h | TBS Stories
The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

The blacksmiths of Munshiganj hope for good business on Eid

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

5
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month

6
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production