What to expect from today's summit of world leaders

The two-day world leaders' summit begins today which will be presided by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The opening ceremony will be held at 12:00 GMT (Bangladesh time 6:00 pm), reports BBC.

Starting in the early afternoon, leaders will address the summit.

Here are some key things to look out for:

As host nation, the UK wants all countries to commit to net zero emissions by 2050 - as well as big reductions by 2030

It also wants specific pledges on ending coal, petrol cars and protecting forests

Developing countries want to finally receive $100bn in promised annual funds to help them adapt to rising temperatures

Boris Johnson, known abroad for his jokes and colourful language, set a serious tone in an interview with the BBC.

He warned that the world has run down the clock by waiting to combat climate change and is now at "one minute to midnight".

World leaders need to move from "aspiration to action", he said, and an ambitious outcome from the summit was still "in the balance".