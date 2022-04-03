What is Article 6 of Pakistan’s Constitution?

Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Shahbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Sunday have said the PTI government has committed treason under Article 6 of the Pakistan constitution by rejecting voting on the no-trust motion.

According to section 1 of Article 6, "Any person who abrogates or subverts or suspends or holds in abeyance, or attempts or conspires to abrogate or subvert or suspend or hold in abeyance, the Constitution by use of force or show of force or by any other unconstitutional means shall be guilty of high treason."

The second clause of Article 6 adds that any person aiding, abetting or collaborating in the acts will also be considered guilty of high treason, reports Geo News.

Clause 2A says that an act of high treason cannot be validated by any court, including the Supreme Court and a High Court.

The last clause directs the Parliament to provide "for the punishment of persons found guilty of high treason."

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, citing Article 5 of the Constitution, rejected the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan triggering a political crisis in the country.

Following the dissolution of the assembly, the Pakistan government later announced that Khan would continue as caretaker prime minister while the cabinet had been dissolved.

Pakistan's army is "absolutely not" involved in the current political situation, army spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar told Geo News.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties, citing the cancellation of the no-confidence vote as illegal, vowed to contest the move in court.