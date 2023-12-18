West's ceasefire calls mount as foreign-linked deaths grow in Gaza

Many of Israel's staunchest Western allies are piling pressure on the Netanyahu government to ensure a durable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip at the earliest in the wake of reported Israeli killings of foreign-linked civilians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to confirm on Saturday that new Qatar-mediated negotiations were underway for a pause in fighting, after a source said Israel's lead negotiator met Qatar's prime minister.

While the new round of negotiations follows an Israeli disclosure that troops had accidentally killed three hostages, it is the growing reports of civilian killings by Israeli forces that have now pushed European powers to call for a durable ceasefire.

A flurry of media reports coming in close intervals over the last 48 hours claiming foreign-linked non-combatants have been killed by Israeli forces has bolstered the likelihood of domestic unrest at London, Berlin and Paris, pushing leaders in these cities to urge a ceasefire.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said yesterday that France believes an "immediate truce is necessary" in the Israel-Gaza war. "Too many civilians are being killed," she added. The UK and Germany have also jointly called for ceasefire, "but only if it is sustainable" in the long-term.

Despite the growing pressure, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed his opposition to a ceasefire in Gaza and affirmed resumption of fighting after a potential period of hostage swap with Palestinian armed group Hamas.

Netanyahu insisted he had backing from Israelis to continue the ground offensive in Gaza, saying that he had received a letter from the family of a soldier killed in the fighting.

The dilemma the Israeli government is apparently trying to use as a cover for its mass Palestinian killing spree is that they don't want to do a ceasefire while they think Hamas is still capable of attacking them, not just with rockets but at some time in the future with a cross border raid, in the way that they did on 7 October.

But most of the world is building up a momentum to try and force Israel to stop or at least curtail its military operations, which are killing extraordinary high numbers of Palestinian civilians.

They may be killing Hamas fighters, but it's absolutely devastating Gaza everyday, and increasingly killing people from diverse backgrounds. Over the last 48 hours, a French foreign ministry worker, family of an USAID worker as well as at least two Christians with relatives in London were reported to be killed by arbitrary Israeli strikes.

These reports have potentially prompted David Cameron, the UK foreign secretary, to write a combined piece with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock where they call for a sustainable ceasefire, leading to a sustainable peace. That's a hardening up of the diplomatic language, putting further pressure on the Israeli government to wrap up its military campaign in Gaza.

Foreign-linked deaths

France's foreign ministry has demanded Israel explain an air strike that killed a French foreign ministry staff member along with numerous other civilians. He had been at the home of one of his colleagues at the French Consulate General, alongside two other colleagues and numerous members of their families.

On Wednesday the house was hit by an Israeli bomb, according to the ministry, which fatally injured the agent and killed many of the others.

Meanwhile, a contractor for the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Gaza was killed with his wife and two daughters aged four and two in an Israeli air strike in November, his employer said on Saturday.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the tragic loss of our colleague, Hani Jnena (33), along with his family in Gaza, including his wife, Abeer (32), and their two young daughters, Mariam and Zayna, aged 4 and 2," non-profit organization Global Communities, which partners with governments and private sector entities for humanitarian work, said in a statement.

The Washington Post reported on Saturday that the USAID contractor's death led to calls from within USAID to the administration of President Joe Biden for accountability from Israel.

A USAID spokesperson told Reuters the USAID community "grieves the deaths of the innocent civilians and many humanitarian workers who have been killed in this conflict, including courageous individuals like Hani Jnena."

The spokesperson added the United States is raising concern with Israel in "every conversation" about the need for humanitarian workers to safely distribute assistance and for civilians to be able to access it.

Two Christian women – an elderly mother and her daughter – were shot dead by an Israeli soldier on the grounds of a Catholic church in Gaza City, the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has said. Notably, Arab Christians have many relatives and well-wishers in Western capitals.

A British politician with relatives in Gaza has told the BBC that there's a sniper shooting at people in the church compound where her family are sheltering in Gaza City.

Layla Moran, who is a Liberal Democrat MP, said her Christian Palestinian relatives had sought refuge at the Catholic Holy Family Church after their home was bombed in the first week of the Israel-Gaza war.

Moran said the situation for her family had been "deteriorating all week" but that things had escalated again "in the last 48 hours".

"Now they are without water, without food and there is a sniper inside the compound," she added.

Moran said her family and hundreds of other people sheltering at the church complex are trapped by the threat of shooting, "As they try and leave their rooms... there is firing at them."

Moran added that the timing of the attacks, just a week away from Christmas Eve, were adding to the distress; "This is an incredibly important time for Christians and yet they're doing this to Christians in a church."

She told the BBC she doesn't know why this was happening and said; "Either the rules of engagement are being ignored or there is a plan to clear the whole of Gaza."

"My family are not justifiable collateral damage in this war," Moran added.