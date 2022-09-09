We need to become a Republic: Calls for change in Australia following Queen’s death

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III, calls for the removal of the monarch as head of state have been stirred in some quarters in Australia.

"Now Australia must move forward. We need Treaty with First Nations people, and we need to become a Republic," Australian Greens Party leader Adam Bandt said on Twitter, although he was accused by some supporters of being disrespectful, reports Reuters.

The Australian Republic Movement noted the Queen had backed Australia's right to become a fully independent nation during the 1999 referendum, adding that it was "an issue for the Australian people and them alone to decide."

Commenting on the accession of King Charles III, Sydney resident Katherine said: "He's been bred to do this his entire life."

"I think he'll do fine. I am a big fan of his son, William and his wife Catherine and their children ... I think that they have a place in our world, I really do."

Asked in a radio interview if the Queen's death takes Australia closer to being a republic, Australian Premier Albanese said it was not the time to talk about it.

"Today's a day for one issue and one issue only, which is to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II."