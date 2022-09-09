We need to become a Republic: Calls for change in Australia following Queen’s death

World+Biz

TBS Report
09 September, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 01:44 pm

Related News

We need to become a Republic: Calls for change in Australia following Queen’s death

"Now Australia must move forward. We need Treaty with First Nations people, and we need to become a Republic," Australian Greens Party leader Adam Bandt said

TBS Report
09 September, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 01:44 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the accession of King Charles III, calls for the removal of the monarch as head of state have been stirred in some quarters in Australia.

"Now Australia must move forward. We need Treaty with First Nations people, and we need to become a Republic," Australian Greens Party leader Adam Bandt said on Twitter, although he was accused by some supporters of being disrespectful, reports Reuters.

The Australian Republic Movement noted the Queen had backed Australia's right to become a fully independent nation during the 1999 referendum, adding that it was "an issue for the Australian people and them alone to decide."

Commenting on the accession of King Charles III, Sydney resident Katherine said: "He's been bred to do this his entire life."

"I think he'll do fine. I am a big fan of his son, William and his wife Catherine and their children ... I think that they have a place in our world, I really do."

Asked in a radio interview if the Queen's death takes Australia closer to being a republic, Australian Premier Albanese said it was not the time to talk about it.

"Today's a day for one issue and one issue only, which is to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II."

Top News / Politics

australia / Queen Elizabeth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sajjad Zohir, Executive Director, Economic Research Group. Illustration: TBS

Introspection: Resetting our perspectives on the multilateral lending agencies

23m | Panorama
Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

2h | Splash
Large fruit bats are still a common sight in Dhaka city.

Unseen benefits of bats outweigh their stigmatised portrayals

4h | Earth
Bangladesh’s solar irrigation systems are not grid integrated. As a result, 50-60% of installed solar capacity is wasted. Photo: Solargao Ltd

Solar irrigation systems are gaining popularity, but challenges remain

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

23m | Videos
Who will stop noise pollution?

Who will stop noise pollution?

28m | Videos
This King from India took a selfie with his wife 150 years ago

This King from India took a selfie with his wife 150 years ago

28m | Videos
Scenic beauty of Devatakhum

Scenic beauty of Devatakhum

33m | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’