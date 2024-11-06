'We made history': Trump declares victory, thanks supporters in packed address

Donald Trump takes the stage to address supporters at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: REUTERS

Flanked by his family and election team, Donald Trump thanked the American voters for electing him president.

During an address at his campaign's watch party in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump was greeted by loud applause.

"This was a movement like nobody's ever seen before, and frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond," Trump said.

"And now it's going to reach a new level of importance, because we're going to help our country. We'll help our country … we have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders. We're going to fix everything about our country. And we made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that we overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible, and it is now clear that we've achieved the most incredible political thing."

"We're going to help our country heal," he added.

Before thanking his family, he also said, "We have taken back control of the Senate."

He also praised his running mate, JD Vance, saying it was a leap at first, but turned out to be a good choice.

Taking to the stage, JD Vance said Trump's victory was the "greatest political comeback in American history".

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris' team announced that she would not be addressing supporters.

Trump also took the time to thank Elon Musk, for providing Starlink to North Carolina.

"We have to protect our geniuses," he said on Musk.