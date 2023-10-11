'We have no water': Gaza faces deeper humanitarian crisis as Israel tightens its hold

In Gaza, a dire humanitarian situation is rapidly unfolding, with residents finding themselves trapped, many cut off from essential supplies like food and electricity, and enduring a fourth consecutive day of Israeli airstrikes.

These airstrikes are in response to Hamas' deadly attack on Israel, which, according to public broadcaster Kan, tragically claimed the lives of at least 1,200 people and resulted in the taking of up to 150 hostages, reports CNN.

Nadine Abdul Latif, a 13-year-old from Gaza City's Al Rimal neighborhood, shared that neighbors and relatives had advised her family to evacuate on Monday when Israel declared its intention to target the area. Despite this warning, her family chose to stay, as they felt they had no safer place to relocate to.

Nihad, her father, has been missing since Saturday. He had been working in Israel, but after the Saturday attack by Hamas, the family lost all contact with him.

The Gaza Strip, under the control of Hamas, has been under sustained airstrikes since Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant ordered a comprehensive blockade, which includes the cessation of vital supplies such as electricity, food, water, and fuel to the enclave. Gallant declared, "We are facing barbaric actions and will respond accordingly."

According to the Israel Defense Forces, Israeli fighter jets conducted strikes on more than 200 targets in Gaza overnight. As per the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, the death toll in Gaza has now exceeded 900 people.

The Palestinian interior ministry reported that most of the targets included "towers, residential buildings, civil and service facilities, and numerous mosques." Hamas denied any involvement in using the targeted towers.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has converted 83 of its schools in Gaza into makeshift shelters. However, as of Monday, these facilities were already operating at 90% capacity, providing refuge to more than 137,000 people seeking safety from Israeli airstrikes.

In contrast to cities in the southern regions of Israel, Gaza lacks dedicated bomb shelters or bunkers to protect its civilian population from the impact of airstrikes.

Gaza, with a population of around two million people, is one of the most densely populated regions globally, residing within an area of 140 square miles. Over half of its residents face food insecurity and live below the poverty line, as reported by the UNRWA.

Israel, which holds authority over much of Gaza's essential resources like electricity, water, fuel, and some food supplies, already enforces a stringent land, sea, and air blockade on the territory. It used to permit limited trade and humanitarian assistance through the two crossings it controls.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that the humanitarian situation in Gaza was already "extremely dire before these hostilities," and he anticipated it would deteriorate significantly due to the ongoing conflict.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) criticized Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's call for a complete siege, characterizing it as a form of "collective punishment" and a "war crime." Omar Shakir, the regional director of HRW, described Gallant's statements as "abhorrent" and accused Israel of using starvation as a "weapon of war."

Shakir also condemned Hamas' attacks on Israel, pointing out that the "deliberate targeting of civilians, indiscriminate attacks, and taking of civilians as hostages" also constitute "war crimes under international humanitarian law."

The CNN report added that the Gaza Strip has been the focal point of Israeli airstrikes in numerous conflicts since Israel's withdrawal from the territory in 2005. These conflicts typically involve engagements between Israel and Palestinian factions in Gaza, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

A potential Israeli ground invasion, if it were to occur, could significantly exacerbate the already precarious humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Israel exercises control over the movement of Gaza residents into Israel through the Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings, both of which have been closed. Some essential goods, including food and fuel, also make their way into Gaza from Egypt through the Rafah crossing. However, Eyad al-Bozom, spokesperson for the Palestinian Interior Ministry, reported on Tuesday that Rafah had been subjected to attacks.

In previous conflicts between Hamas in Gaza and Israel, Egypt has allowed humanitarian aid to enter through the Rafah crossing and assisted in the transportation of the wounded for medical treatment.

The World Food Programme expressed on Sunday that while most shops in Gaza typically maintain "one-month stocks of food," these supplies are at risk of rapid depletion as people stock up in anticipation of an extended conflict. Frequent electricity cuts also pose a risk of food spoilage.

For Nadine and her family, the situation remains dire. She described, "We have no water; it was cut off yesterday (Monday). We barely get electricity or internet, and we can't leave the house to buy food as it's becoming increasingly perilous." Whenever they hear aircraft, she said, "we hide under the table."